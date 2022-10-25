ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

NJ.com

Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey

Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab

A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown Church celebrates 125th anniversary

On Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 130 people – including congregational members, representatives from local church denominations and community friends – joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Williamstown to help celebrate its 125th anniversary. St. John’s anniversary open house featured historical facts and overview, recognitions, food and...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Oct. 28-30)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. MONTCLAIR “On the Surface,” group show of works exploring intersection of two- and three- dimensional planes, through Nov. 6. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. Opening reception, 7:30-9 p.m. ODT. 28. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. studiomontclair.org, 862-500-1447.
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury

Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Truck Closes I-295 Ramp In South Jersey

An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said. The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

Salem Community College to hold bead-making fundraiser

Salem Community College’s Glass Education Center will sponsor a bead-making fundraiser for Beads of Courage on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beads of Courage is a nonprofit organization that supports children being treated for cancer and other childhood illnesses. Children are presented with a bead for each treatment they receive to display on large strands as a visible representation of their personal journey living with their illness.
SALEM, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
94.5 PST

Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ

After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
NJ.com

BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores

Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
PRINCETON, NJ
