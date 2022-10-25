Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey
Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Annie Clapp scored two second half goals and had an assist in the first half to lift 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Bayonne in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Bayonne. Clapp assisted on Kaelyn Corbitt’s goal which gave Bridgewater-Raritan...
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
Half of New Jersey is on a high this week
If you live anywhere from Trenton on the south and the southern half of Ocean County on down, you know what a big deal this weekend was. The Phillies are in the World Series for the first time in thirteen years. Even the most casual of sports fans in South...
See the Lenape Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Lenape Regional High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon.
See the Kittatinny High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Kittatinny High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon. With...
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
Jets trade deadline 2022: Joe Douglas buying AND selling? Latest rumors, updates, buzz
Joe Douglas is on the clock. The New York Jets general manager has until Tuesday to tweak his roster for the stretch run as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches. Robinson already made one bold move, acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars after losing rookie phenom Breece Hall to a torn ACL.
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab
A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
Williamstown Church celebrates 125th anniversary
On Saturday, Oct. 8, more than 130 people – including congregational members, representatives from local church denominations and community friends – joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Williamstown to help celebrate its 125th anniversary. St. John’s anniversary open house featured historical facts and overview, recognitions, food and...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Oct. 28-30)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. MONTCLAIR “On the Surface,” group show of works exploring intersection of two- and three- dimensional planes, through Nov. 6. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. Opening reception, 7:30-9 p.m. ODT. 28. Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. studiomontclair.org, 862-500-1447.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
10 years after Sandy, the state remains as vulnerable as ever to nature’s fury
Jon Zois called the Princess Cottage home. The yellow two-story colonial on Raritan Bay had withstood hurricanes and powerful nor’easters for more than 150 years. But it would be no match for Superstorm Sandy. Literally ripped in half by the powerful winds and a catastrophic storm surge that battered and scoured New Jersey a decade ago in October 2012, the house on Front Street in Union Beach would become an iconic symbol of the destruction caused by Sandy.
Flipped Truck Closes I-295 Ramp In South Jersey
An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said. The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.
Salem Community College to hold bead-making fundraiser
Salem Community College’s Glass Education Center will sponsor a bead-making fundraiser for Beads of Courage on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beads of Courage is a nonprofit organization that supports children being treated for cancer and other childhood illnesses. Children are presented with a bead for each treatment they receive to display on large strands as a visible representation of their personal journey living with their illness.
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
Brio Italian Grille Permanently Closed in Lawrenceville, NJ
After giving it a second chance, Brio Italian Grille in Quaker Bridge Mall has now permanently closed, according to its website. Darn. I know a lot of my friends liked its Happy Hour with their cocktails and small plates (I loved the Bruschetta Sampler) and of course all the great Italian food.
BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores
Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
