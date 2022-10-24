Read full article on original website
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
CNBC
Investor Vinod Khosla says focusing on 2030 climate targets is the wrong approach
Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on ‘limitless’ opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
US News and World Report
Air Liquide Q3 Sales Beat Forecasts Despite Demand Slowing in Europe
(Reuters) -French industrial gases company Air Liquide on Tuesday beat analyst expectations for third-quarter sales, as strong demand across its businesses offset a drop in volumes from large industrial customers in Europe. "We've seen (...) some customers that have shifted production to the Gulf Coast from Europe given the high...
US News and World Report
In Britain's Inflation Crisis, Healthy Diets Are a Casualty
LONDON (Reuters) - Fresh vegetables and fish are falling off the menu. Packaged pizzas and processed meat are the dishes of the day. Many British households are turning away from healthier foods as rampant inflation pushes them towards cheaper processed meals, according to consumer data and experts who are worried about the nation taking a nutritional nosedive.
US News and World Report
Merck Lifts Full-Year Forecast as Keytruda Sales Soar
(Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit on a jump in demand for blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil. Merck shares were up about 2% in midday trading as the U.S. drugmaker also raised its full-year sales and profit forecast despite the...
BBC
Competition regulator needs teeth to curb big tech, MPs say
Big tech firms should face tougher penalties for abusing their market power, a committee of MPs has said. The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee has urged the government to publish legislation that could allow firms to be fined up to 10% of global annual income for abuses. MPs...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio subject of unauthorized book
A new book is offering insight into the world of legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio. "THE FUND: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend," by St. Martin's Press, promises an "unauthorized, unvarnished story" of the billionaire. It's written by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter Rob Copeland, who covers hedge funds.
Alphabet's big earnings miss points to flagging demand for digital advertising — and problems for the broader economy
Google's parent company partly blamed its underperformance on a tough economic backdrop and advertisers pulling back on spending.
