Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kenny Chesney’s Alma Mater Awards Him An Honorary Doctorate: ‘Felt So Great to Be Back’
Kenny Chesney can now add the title of "Doctor" -- well, "Honorary Doctor," at least -- to his resume. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from his alma mater, East Tennessee State University, in a special ceremony on Friday night (Oct. 21). Chesney was there in person...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Images of Tennessee’s New Black Helmet and Dark Mode Uniforms Released
Tennessee has officially announced that a brand-new all-black helmet will be added to the Dark Mode alternate football uniforms this year. The helmets match Tennessee’s all-black look with a black base and black facemask. The helmet has one solid orange stripe going from the front to the back, with orange Power T decals on the sides. The new helmet also has orange lettering for “Tennessee” on the back and “Vols” on the front.
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit. Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 […]
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon Us
You've undoubtedly seen Hocus Pocus offered on TV several times by now. Should you have the itch to get out and experience some of the local haunts and events in the region - I've found a list of them for you. Before you make the trek to your local fun spot, you may want to check with the venue or their social media page or website to check for hours or schedule changes.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
WATCH: Goat Tries To Square Up Against Huge Rodeo Bull
A little goat tries to go against a huge bull in a video from a ranch in Arlington, Minnesota. The ranch, Phenom Genetics, which breeds horses and bulls, shared the video on Instagram through the Professional Bull Riders page. The video is definitely a sight to see, as the goat...
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
REVEALED: The most affordable places to live in the US with undervalued property that's rising in price, low taxes and jobs to spare
A small town was named the most affordable place to live in the US, according to the latest housing market index. The Wall Street Journal-Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Market Index gave the nod to Johnson City, citing a strong economy with undervalued but rising property prices and low taxes and unemployment rates.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: One-level living in a new home on the market in Johnson City
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle, takes for a tour of a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Watauga River on 1.6 acres of land!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
Outsider.com
575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0