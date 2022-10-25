ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Images of Tennessee’s New Black Helmet and Dark Mode Uniforms Released

Tennessee has officially announced that a brand-new all-black helmet will be added to the Dark Mode alternate football uniforms this year. The helmets match Tennessee’s all-black look with a black base and black facemask. The helmet has one solid orange stripe going from the front to the back, with orange Power T decals on the sides. The new helmet also has orange lettering for “Tennessee” on the back and “Vols” on the front.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Erwin have a new hardware store to visit. Tuesday morning, the fourth Curt’s Ace Hardware store opened in the Tri-Cities. The other locations can be found in Piney Flats, Gray and Bristol, Virginia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location. The store’s manager told News Channel 11 […]
ERWIN, TN
John M. Dabbs

Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon Us

You've undoubtedly seen Hocus Pocus offered on TV several times by now. Should you have the itch to get out and experience some of the local haunts and events in the region - I've found a list of them for you. Before you make the trek to your local fun spot, you may want to check with the venue or their social media page or website to check for hours or schedule changes.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$50K lottery ticket sold at Food City in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday. The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to […]
GRAY, TN
993thex.com

Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall

A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Crane falls into creek in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
ABINGDON, VA
