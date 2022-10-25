ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

paininthepass.info

Two Airlifted After Collision With A Semi On Northbound I-15 Near Yermo

HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a semi tractor trailer on Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 about 7 miles after Harvard Road exit. The collision happened at about 12:28pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision

One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

3 People Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Southbound I-15 In Fontana

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Fontana late Monday night, prompting multiple lane closures during the morning commute. A witness stated at about 11:40pm Monday October 23, 2022 one of the drivers got on the freeway on...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
menifee247.com

Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee

A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
MENIFEE, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two

(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home

A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Key News Network

Residents Safely Escape Pomona Home Consumed by Flames

Pomona, Los Angels County, CA: Responding firefighters located residents who escaped safely from a burning home early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police officers responded to a reported garage fire around 5:05 a.m. that spread to the house in the 2400 block of South Marquette Avenue.
POMONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Sheriff's Station deputy saves man's life

A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station saved the life of a man who was not breathing during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 25, Deputy Angel Garcia-Perez responded to an unrelated report near the intersection of Vine Street and Lynwood...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins

REDLANDS, Calif. - Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to...
REDLANDS, CA
onscene.tv

Crash Leaves Vehicle Hanging Above 110 Freeway | Los Angeles

10.22.2022 | 11:54 PM | LOS ANGELES – CHP and LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle crash with the vehicle on top of a 20-foot retaining wall the rear hanging off over the freeway. Firefighters searched the area around the crash and found the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At one point A CHP Officer used a chain to hold the vehicle to prevent it from falling. At this time, it looks like the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a few times ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the wall. CHP had to call for a heavy-duty tow truck to left the car off the wall and back on to another tow truck.. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA

