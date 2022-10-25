Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
paininthepass.info
Two Airlifted After Collision With A Semi On Northbound I-15 Near Yermo
HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a semi tractor trailer on Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 about 7 miles after Harvard Road exit. The collision happened at about 12:28pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
signalscv.com
SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision
One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
paininthepass.info
3 People Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Southbound I-15 In Fontana
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Fontana late Monday night, prompting multiple lane closures during the morning commute. A witness stated at about 11:40pm Monday October 23, 2022 one of the drivers got on the freeway on...
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee
A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
scvnews.com
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make...
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Michael Wilson Pronounced Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash on Reche Vista Drive [Moreno Valley, CA]
62-Year-Old Victim Killed in Two-Car Collision near Hill Court. The fatal accident happened around 6:50 p.m., near Hill Court in Moreno Valley. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that responding officers located a blue Honda and a red Toyota Camry at the scene.
Residents Safely Escape Pomona Home Consumed by Flames
Pomona, Los Angels County, CA: Responding firefighters located residents who escaped safely from a burning home early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police officers responded to a reported garage fire around 5:05 a.m. that spread to the house in the 2400 block of South Marquette Avenue.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Sheriff's Station deputy saves man's life
A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station saved the life of a man who was not breathing during a recent incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 25, Deputy Angel Garcia-Perez responded to an unrelated report near the intersection of Vine Street and Lynwood...
foxla.com
Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins
REDLANDS, Calif. - Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to...
onscene.tv
Crash Leaves Vehicle Hanging Above 110 Freeway | Los Angeles
10.22.2022 | 11:54 PM | LOS ANGELES – CHP and LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle crash with the vehicle on top of a 20-foot retaining wall the rear hanging off over the freeway. Firefighters searched the area around the crash and found the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At one point A CHP Officer used a chain to hold the vehicle to prevent it from falling. At this time, it looks like the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a few times ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the wall. CHP had to call for a heavy-duty tow truck to left the car off the wall and back on to another tow truck.. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
