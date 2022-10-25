Read full article on original website
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend I-81 bridge repairs
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a bridge crew in Dauphin County will be performing deck spall repairs this weekend on an Interstate 81 bridge. According to a release from PennDOT, the repairs will take place on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
abc27.com
Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials work to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg. According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.
abc27.com
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
WGAL
Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
WGAL
Police in Dauphin County are asking for assistance in animal abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an animal abuse case. On Oct. 22, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Susquehanna Township police rescued an injured, tan, Pitbull mix along N. Front Street, in the area of Millers Lane in Harrisburg. The dog, now named "Rocky" is in...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Panera Bread café temporarily closed
LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation. “This café is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.
High school student boarding school bus struck by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said. Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said […]
UPDATE: US 11 reopened after crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 11 has reopened following a crash near Perdix, Perry County, as of 8:21 a.m. Wednesday per 511PA. According to 511PA, US 11 was closed in both directions between Marysville and Duncannon, Perry County, on Wednesday morning. All lanes of the roadway were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash between […]
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
local21news.com
Oz pushes law and order during Dauphin Co stop
Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County — Less than 24 hours after trading barbs during a debate, it was back to the campaign trail for Doctor Mehmet Oz, with only 13 days until the election. Fighting crime was the focal point of a stop in Dauphin County. “If elected as U.S....
WGAL
FedEx looking to fill up to 400 positions in York County
FedEx Supply Chain is recruiting seasonal warehouse workers. The company is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the York Fairgrounds. FedEx is looking to fill about 400 positions at its facility on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Incorrect voter information mailed to some Cumberland County residents
Upper Allen Township sent its fall newsletter to residents recently filled with errors about the upcoming election. Most of the errors have been fixed on the township’s website, but the online newsletter still erroneously tells voters they must re-register to vote if they haven’t voted in the past two calendar years.
WGAL
Woman wanted in Pennsylvania Amber Alert spotted at Wrightsville restaurant and bar
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with a Pennsylvania Amber Alert was seen at a York County restaurant and bar Tuesday night. According to the Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was spotted between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Rivertowne Restaurant and Bar in Wrightsville.
