Dauphin County, PA

PennDOT announces weekend I-81 bridge repairs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a bridge crew in Dauphin County will be performing deck spall repairs this weekend on an Interstate 81 bridge. According to a release from PennDOT, the repairs will take place on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials work to prevent illegal dumping

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg. According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
Sewer interceptor rehabilitation to begin in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Region Water is beginning phase two of a major rehabilitation that will be taking place at the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park. According to a release from Capital Region Water, this project will cost $17 million and will restore roughly 2.7 miles...
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Harrisburg Veterans Village set to receive a major donation in upcoming event

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg Panera Bread café temporarily closed

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Panera Bread on 2630 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg has temporarily closed its doors after less than one year in operation. “This café is temporarily closed,” according to an automated voicemail message from the Linglestown Panera landline. The automated voicemail goes on to suggest that customers should visit Panera’s website in order to place an order at another nearby location.
HARRISBURG, PA
UPDATE: US 11 reopened after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 11 has reopened following a crash near Perdix, Perry County, as of 8:21 a.m. Wednesday per 511PA. According to 511PA, US 11 was closed in both directions between Marysville and Duncannon, Perry County, on Wednesday morning. All lanes of the roadway were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash between […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Oz pushes law and order during Dauphin Co stop

Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County — Less than 24 hours after trading barbs during a debate, it was back to the campaign trail for Doctor Mehmet Oz, with only 13 days until the election. Fighting crime was the focal point of a stop in Dauphin County. “If elected as U.S....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FedEx looking to fill up to 400 positions in York County

FedEx Supply Chain is recruiting seasonal warehouse workers. The company is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the York Fairgrounds. FedEx is looking to fill about 400 positions at its facility on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

