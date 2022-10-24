Colts bench Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 game vs. Commanders

Remember when the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t wait to get rid of Carson Wentz? The Colts shipped out Wentz to the Washington Commanders and finally landed veteran Matt Ryan and told everyone how much better Ryan was than Wentz.

On Monday, the Colts benched Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2021 NFL draft out of Texas, where he started for four seasons.

Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis first broke the news.

Ryan has been a trainwreck for the Colts. He leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 11 fumbles [3 lost]. He’s been sacked 24 times, tied for the league lead, and directed an offense that averages only 16 points per game, which is No. 29 in the NFL.

Ryan hasn’t been the Colts’ only issue on offense. The offensive line has underachieved, and the running game ranks No. 30 in the NFL, averaging 81 yards per game.

It sounds like the Indianapolis front office had grown tired of Ryan’s play. Sound familiar?

Look, Wentz hasn’t been great for Washington, but he’s had some good moments. He’s actually been much better than Ryan. Unfortunately, that’s a low bar in 2022. Wentz fractured his finger in the Week 6 win over the Bears and is out 4-6 weeks; therefore, he’ll miss his chance for revenge against owner Jim Irsay and the Colts.

It’s Taylor Heinicke vs. Sam Ehlinger this Sunday in Indianapolis. I bet you didn’t see that coming in the offseason.