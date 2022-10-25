ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN News

How Shocker basketball games are changing this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Shocker fans head to Wichita State University (WSU) basketball games this season, they will notice a few changes during the games and around Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State Athletics employees have talked to various groups of Shocker fans over the last three months. They said they learned that Shocker Nation […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
WICHITA, KS
High School Soccer PRO

Wichita, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University VOID

The new owner of Walt's All-American Bar said he hopes regulars will continue to visit the business after he had the building moved to downtown Wichita. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mesa nail tech accused of inappropriate behavior

One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita diner moved to new location, literally

The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials

Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Woman killed by vehicle in east Wichita identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Elaine Edens of Wichita. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and Second Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Next rain chance - Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one rain maker departs, another one will move closer Wednesday night and Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be a very strong system at all, and the amounts of rain are going to be very light. Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s...
WICHITA, KS

