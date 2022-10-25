Read full article on original website
How Shocker basketball games are changing this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Shocker fans head to Wichita State University (WSU) basketball games this season, they will notice a few changes during the games and around Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State Athletics employees have talked to various groups of Shocker fans over the last three months. They said they learned that Shocker Nation […]
Newman Athletics mourns the death of men's soccer player
Newman University Athletics mourns the passing of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday.
More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
Wichita, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University VOID
The new owner of Walt's All-American Bar said he hopes regulars will continue to visit the business after he had the building moved to downtown Wichita.
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Mesa nail tech accused of inappropriate behavior
Because the abortion issue fueled voter turnout in August, experts say it's possible fewer voters cast a ballot in November. Rain gives Kansas farmers optimism,...
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses.
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials
Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
Weis wants to spread Hutchinson Regional's message all over Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the new Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Brittney Weis, one of her goals is to get the community to look again at Hutchinson Regional as living up to its name not just for Hutchinson, but for the region as a whole.
Woman killed by vehicle in east Wichita identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is investigating a traffic collision that killed 62-year-old Elaine Edens of Wichita. Around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Oliver and Second Street. When they got there, they located a woman, now identified as Edens, who had been hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by an 82-year-old woman.
Next rain chance - Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one rain maker departs, another one will move closer Wednesday night and Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be a very strong system at all, and the amounts of rain are going to be very light. Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s...
