Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville Tuesday morning for a shooting. Police learned the incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 Monday night when an unknown suspect fired numerous shots in the area – with a home and unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire. A 25 year old female and 5 year old child were in the home at the time of the shooting – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO