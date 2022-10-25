Read full article on original website
WBOC
Georgetown Man Arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer. Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
shoredailynews.com
Horntown woman, Seaford man wanted in Monday afternoon robbery
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware. These warrants are...
WBOC
3 Arrested After Armed Robbery in Salisbury
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Saturday in Salisbury. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, deputies met with a 14-year-old who had been robbed of their cell phone at gunpoint in the area of Purnell Street and Jersey Road. Deputies say the victim described the robber as having a black firearm equipped with a green laser.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
foxbaltimore.com
Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital, One Critically Injured Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del. - Two people were injured - one critically - in a late Tuesday night shooting in Seaford. According to the Seaford Police Department, officers were on another call when they heard multiple gunshots at around 8:24 p.m. near the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. The exact location inside the apartment complex was revealed through several 911 calls.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shots Fired near Bridgeville
Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive in the Coverdale area of Bridgeville Tuesday morning for a shooting. Police learned the incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 Monday night when an unknown suspect fired numerous shots in the area – with a home and unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire. A 25 year old female and 5 year old child were in the home at the time of the shooting – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
foxbaltimore.com
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
WTOP
Maryland State Police investigate death in Salisbury as ‘suspicious’
A man found unresponsive in his home in his home on the Eastern Shore in Maryland is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”. Maryland State Police said David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving a call from his neighbor in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
fox29.com
State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night. The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45...
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Suspect in Crisfield Vehicle Arson
Deputy Maryland State Fire Marshals assigned to the Lower Eastern Regional Office need your help to identify the person who set fire to a vehicle on Old State Road in Crisfield on October 2nd. This person may be related to other fires in the area. If you know who this is – contact 410-713-3788 or 1-877-636-2872.
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate Kent County accidents involving bikes
Two people are dead in separate Kent County accidents involving bicycles. The first incident happened on Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022, in the area of Route 13 and Bay Road in Dover. Police said 65-year old Evalene Pyle of Dover was riding a bike when she collided with a pick...
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
