Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say

SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
SEABROOK, NH
NECN

Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest

A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He had stab wounds to the neck and arms, but is expected to survive.
TEWKSBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash

A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police

A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
KEENE, NH
The Associated Press

Harmony Montgomery's father pleads not guilty to killing her

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter. He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street

LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
LACONIA, NH

