WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
Man on meth arrested for burglary after found in Seabrook home with ax, police say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he was inside a stranger’s basement under the influence of meth and damaged their HVAC system with an ax. This all happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. when police said they got a call about a burglary. The homeowner reported they heard someone banging around in their basement.
Man accused of killing Concord couple pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
CONCORD, N.H. — The man charged with the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid waived his arraignment that was scheduled for Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in the case. Logan Clegg will remain in police custody but still has the right to request a bail hearing at a later date.
Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest
A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He had stab wounds to the neck and arms, but is expected to survive.
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
Paintball guns fired at Rindge police after arson, criminal mischief Saturday
RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police said they are looking for suspects in a series of crimes at Ringe Town Common Saturday night. Police said in a Facebook post "numerous" people committed crimes like arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct intermittently over three hours. This content is imported from Facebook....
Hearing held before Adam Montgomery trial related to stolen weapons case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What is anticipated to be the final hearing ahead of Adam Montgomery's weapons trial is scheduled for Thursday morning. WMUR will stream the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above. Adam Montgomery was in the courtroom Thursday morning. He is facing charges of...
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
New Hampshire inmate indicted on charges related to escape from jail in July
LACONIA, N.H. — An indictment is indicating how prosecutors said an inmate escaped from the Belknap County Jail this summer. >> New Hampshire inmate fled through exterior door, scaled fence to escape, officials say. Peter DiBiaso, 57, was eventually arrested in Corning, New York. He escaped through an unalarmed...
Man accused of murdering Concord couple set to be arraigned Wednesday
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April...
Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash
A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police
A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Father arrested for the murder of Harmony Montgomery
Officials provided an update to the public on the 2019 murder of Harmony Montgomery.
Recently retired Portsmouth police K-9, handler receive gift from city council
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A police K-9 is receiving a picture-perfect retirement gift from Portsmouth police. K-9 Axe retired in August after a six-year career serving the city of Portsmouth. Earlier this week, the city council presented Axe and his handler, Officer Stacey, with a canvas of Axe. Congratulations, Axe!
Harmony Montgomery's father pleads not guilty to killing her
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter. He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.
One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street
LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
