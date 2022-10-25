ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dejuane Ludie Anderson

Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Oldham County EMS equips ambulances with new power cots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County EMS says it made a big investment in the safety of its patients. These power cots are now installed in all nine of its ambulances. They cost more than $500,000 and were paid for by the Oldham County ambulance taxing district. The cots have...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
RadarOnline

Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police

Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
HARRODSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy