Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinLouisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville assaults highlight city's challenges with homelessness, mental illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violent attacks overnight at two downtown Louisville locations have many people asking questions about public safety in the city. The two separate attacks -- a pair of stabbings and an assault with a hammer -- happened barely an hour apart, down the street from each other, and left three people injured.
wdrb.com
Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
Skeletal remains found in 2004 positively identified as missing Kentucky man
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials announced last week they have positively identified human remains that were initially discovered almost 20 years ago. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2004, a turkey hunter found skeletal remains on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon. Investigators worked to identify the victim through several means, including entering DNA into a federal database, facial reconstruction with clay and computer programs, and press releases.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
wdrb.com
Louisville police cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was hit in a three-vehicle crash on East Broadway near downtown Louisville on Thursday morning, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said a police officer was responding to assist another officer around 11:15 a.m. The officer, who had their lights and sirens on, was driving in the median of East Broadway when they were hit by a vehicle that went into the intersection of Preston Street.
wdrb.com
Dejuane Ludie Anderson
Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
WLKY.com
Those who frequent downtown Louisville shocked over violent early morning attacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those who frequent downtown Louisville reacted to learning about two violent attacks early Tuesday morning. "On Monday nights, there really ain't too many people up here," downtown ambassador Anthony Miller said. It's really slow on Monday nights. When my boss told me this morning, it was a shock to me because on Fourth Street Live. Are y'all serious?"
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana fire department now able to provide a more advanced level of care on scene
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided. "The more rapid care...
wdrb.com
Suspects in court after random violent attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men charged in separate attacks in downtown Louisville earlier this week were both in court Wednesday, as local businesses struggle with perceptions that the area is unsafe. One of the suspects is accused of assaulting a passerby on the street with a hammer, and the...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
wdrb.com
JCPS to use $20M gift from MacKenzie Scott to narrow equity gap in west Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS has received a $20 million gift from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that will be used to improve schools in Louisville's west end. It's the largest gift from a single party in the district's history. "This is a game changing donation to our community," Dr....
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
wdrb.com
Oldham County EMS equips ambulances with new power cots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County EMS says it made a big investment in the safety of its patients. These power cots are now installed in all nine of its ambulances. They cost more than $500,000 and were paid for by the Oldham County ambulance taxing district. The cots have...
Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police
Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
wdrb.com
Security increased at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools police will have a "visible presence" at Carrithers Middle School on Thursday after a threat was made at school and online. According to a letter sent home to families, a student found a "scribbled note on the floor with a threat against...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers pass out candy, decorate their vehicles for Halloween at Trunk or Treat event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of decorating pumpkins this Halloween, some teenagers decorated police cars. It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Advisory Council's Trunk or Treat program. Little kids went trick-or-treating for candy at each of the decorated cruisers. The Advisory Council is youth-led and...
Comments / 1