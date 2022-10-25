Read full article on original website
Related
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Rising Demand for US Bonds Causes a Steep Decline in USD/JPY
After the US Dollar Index (DXY) showed terrible signs, the USD/JPY pair fell to 146.00 in Asia. Since Wednesday, when it hit a low of 146.22, the asset has gone down for two days. The major is getting close to Monday’s low, which was 145.77. Dollar bulls are selling...
US Dollar Index Falls Below 100-Hour MA to Retest 2-Week Lows
The US dollar currency index on Friday plummeted to trade at the current 2-week low of about 111.875. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 6-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
msn.com
Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot
U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, sending the Dow and S&P 500 to their highest closes in more than a month, as investors assessed weaker-than-expected economic data and the possibility that the Federal Reserve might pull back on aggressive rate increases by year-end. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher Despite Rising Treasury Yields
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.34%, 1.19%, and 1.06%, respectively. The materials sector (XLB) was the session’s laggard, as it fell 0.55%. Conversely, the healthcare sector (XLV) was the session’s leader, with...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Lumber prices have defied a cooling housing market to climb 26% in October, but surging mortgage rates will keep a lid on further upside
Lumber prices have rallied 26% so far in October, but further gains may be limited as the housing market slows down. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 7% in amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike policy. "At 7% interest rates, I wouldn't expect lumber to do much for a...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
energynow.ca
Oil Dips With Growth Concerns Weighing on Rangebound Market
(Bloomberg) Oil fell as traders continue to weigh the prospects for commodities demand as global growth slows against near-term supply tightness in the crude market. West Texas Intermediate slid below $84 a barrel. Since late September prices have been bouncing in a range of about $17 as traders weigh interest rate hikes that menace economic expansion against planned output cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slumps Amid Market Rally, Fed Easing Expectations
The US dollar had its worst week since early September as the financial market rally prompted investors to ditch the greenback temporarily. With expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of interest rate increases next year, investors poured into equities, resulting in substantial gains in the leading benchmark indexes.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 26, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish correction of the U.S dollar index brought the index down to reach the 110.00 support level. The bearish target has been reached and traders will wait for a bullish reaction. If the index could bounce and print major bullish reactions then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a close below 110.00 will confirm a deeper bearish correction.
In a Bullish Market, GBP/USD Aims For 1.1700
GBP/USD is approaching 1.1700 in Tokyo. The cable hit a six-week high at 1.1639 and is seeking more upside because of the positive market mood and novel US leadership. A buoyant market has boosted risky currencies. On Wednesday, market optimism filled risk-perceived assets with fresh blood, while S&P500 saw losses led by tech companies. Microsoft’s (MSFT) subdued estimates caused a NASDAQ sell-off, which affected the 500-US stock basket.
GBP/USD S&P Global PMIs for October Will Reveal Intermediate Moves, But UK Politics And US GDP Are Crucial
During Monday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD pair hit its highest level in three days. From 1.1410, the cable pair falls to 1.1330. Rishi Sunak’s GBPUSD chances are better because of his deep knowledge of economics and the new fiscal mess. Moody’s lousy outlook for the UK makes it...
Despite DXY Volatility, USD/JPY Has Recovered To 149.00.
The USD/JPY pair recovered all of its losses and is currently hovering around 149.00 in Tokyo. The US dollar index (DXY) reached 145.48 because of its volatility. The DXY moved between 111.46 and 112.26. S&P500 futures went up after a good day on Friday. The rate on a 10-Year US...
FXDailyReport.com
678
Followers
7K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0