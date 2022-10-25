ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Overachieving After 1st Week of NBA Season?

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hKWD_0ilLrYeO00

The San Antonio Spurs are winners of two straight, but where does that place them in the NBA power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are turning heads after a blowout loss on opening night.

Many people pegged the Spurs to be the worst team in the NBA this year after trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks and prioritizing development rather than contending for the play-in like the team has the past two seasons.

San Antonio's outlook placed them dead last in The Athletic power rankings at the beginning of the season. However, the 3-1 start has the Spurs jumping up four spots to No. 26 on this week's rankings.

Editor's Note: The Spurs improved to 3-1 on Monday night as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. This could slightly change their ranking going forward. This article was written before the win against the T-Wolves.

"A very surprising start for the San Antonio Spurs," The Athletic writes. "Why? Because they won twice! We saw them get absolutely destroyed in the first game to a Charlotte team that isn’t very good and missing its best player.

"Beating Indiana in the Tank Bowl wasn’t a big surprise because one of these teams had to win. But they went into Philadelphia and left Sixers fans booing in the first week. The quartet of Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones has been really fun so far. Poeltl is going to yield a nice return for the Spurs if they trade him to a contender at the deadline."

It's going to be hard for the Spurs to keep this pace up, but the first week shows that San Antonio may not be the team everyone expected to be.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Collin Sexton

Not all surprises are good ones. The NBA knows this well. Some surprises are great. For example, say someone gives you a new car. That’s a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, say someone crashes the car you loaned them: not such a good surprise. Meanwhile, some surprises are...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell

Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe it was a group project. You’re at the library until late at night, relentlessly working to get your project one. On the way home, you see two of your group mates out having fun. Why should they get an A for your hard work? An NBA team can have a similar dynamic.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis Proving to be Reliable Option for Wizards

The Wizards big-man Kristaps Porzingis has proven to be a valuable pickup since his arrival from the Dallas Mavericks in the middle of last season. Porzingis was brought in particularly to help Bradley Beal and while they are still learning to gel, their chemistry is slowly but surely coming together.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets rookie David Jiricek on track for NHL debut Friday: 'There's a lot to like'

Chris Clark added one final checkmark on David Jiricek’s NHL readiness list recently, while watching the 18-year-old defensemen kill penalties with the Cleveland Monsters.  Clark, a former NHL player who has dual roles for the Blue Jackets as director of player personnel and Monsters general manager, was impressed by the 2022 NHL draft’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
553
Followers
411
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy