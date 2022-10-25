Read full article on original website
Penn State student spits on right-wing provocateur Alex Stein. Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled. Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes,...
Penn State University abruptly canceled a comedy event featuring right-wing provocateurs Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein on Monday night, attributing the move to “the threat of escalating violence.” It was unclear whether the school’s statement was directed at student demonstrators or law enforcement officials, more than a dozen of whom were stationed around the building hosting the show by early Monday evening, including eight Pennsylvania State Police troopers on horseback, according to the Centre Daily Times. Stein attended Monday’s protests, where he gleefully filmed a female student spitting on him, posting the clip to Twitter and calling her a “Penn State Cutie.” Reportedly also present were members of the Proud Boys, the far-right group designated a terrorist organization by the Canadian government last year after it was founded by McInnes. The Monday comedy event was titled “Stand Back & Stand By,” according to Insider, in reference to a remark made by former President Donald Trump in 2020. It was hosted by the university chapter of Uncensored America, a nominal free-speech organization. The school rejected calls by students to cancel the event earlier this month.
Students at the prestigious US university Penn State are outraged that Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right group the Proud Boys, is coming to speak at their Pennsylvania college on Monday. The Proud Boys, an often violent US extremist group, have been labeled a terrorist organization by New Zealand and...
“This may be the true reach it takes in order to progress the hazing prevention movement even further.”
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University Police are asking the community to avoid attending an upcoming event on campus featuring the founder of the far-right group, Proud Boys. According to a campus police release from Oct. 20, a mass email was sent out that included false and harmful information related to the controversial […]
