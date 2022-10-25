ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jambroadcasting.com

Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction

The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground

HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
BOERNE, TX
seguintoday.com

Fire badly damages local home

(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy