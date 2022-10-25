Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Severe storm chances to return to San Antonio ahead of Halloween weekend
Forecast models show a chance for "an isolated tornado or two."
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
NWS: Hail, tornadoes a possibility for San Antonio due to severe storms
An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out, according to NWS.
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 181 shut down due to large structure fire on the Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple agencies are working to put out a large fire on the Southeast Side of town. The fire is happening on the 11700 block of Highway 181. Highway 181 has been shut down both ways while the agencies work to extinguish the flames. Officials say a...
KSAT 12
Massive fire rips through warehouse full of stuffed animals, leads to closure on Hwy 181, officials say
A massive grassfire swallowed a warehouse full of stuffed animals and led to a temporary closure of US Highway 181 in southeast Bexar County, according to county fire officials. The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Hwy 181. It’s unknown where the fire originated, but...
jambroadcasting.com
Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction
The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
news4sanantonio.com
Popular Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant burns to the ground
HILL COUNTRY - The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne, TX. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze. On Wednesday,...
seguintoday.com
Fire badly damages local home
(Seguin) — A home in the 500 block of North River Street was gutted by flames late Tuesday morning. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says they responded quickly to the fire, but the flames had already begun to spread by the time that they arrived. “We received a report...
KSAT 12
Girl rescued on roof of Southwest Side home after it went up in flames, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A girl was pulled to safety from a roof by firefighters after her home went up in flames on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Comet Manor near Rige Bay. Firefighters...
KSAT 12
New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
KTSA
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
horseandrider.com
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
Comments / 0