Boston, MA

Celtics at Bulls: Boston lays an egg, loses to Chicago 120-102

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
The Boston Celtics came out like a house on fire against the Chicago Bulls, quickly building up a 19-point lead early in the game. But then the Bulls gave Boston a flashback to the historic collapse against Chicago the Celtics had early in the prior season, losing 120-102 for their first defeat of the season.

Solid games from star forward Jayson Tatum (26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and starting forward Jaylen Brown (21 points, 6 boards) were the tiny silver lining of this debacle, with veteran floor general Malcolm Brogdon adding another 12 points and 6 rebounds off of the bench.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ fourth game of their 2022-23 campaign.

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue

Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News

Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline.  The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline.  Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
