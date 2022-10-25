Celtics at Bulls: Boston lays an egg, loses to Chicago 120-102

The Boston Celtics came out like a house on fire against the Chicago Bulls, quickly building up a 19-point lead early in the game. But then the Bulls gave Boston a flashback to the historic collapse against Chicago the Celtics had early in the prior season, losing 120-102 for their first defeat of the season.

Solid games from star forward Jayson Tatum (26 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and starting forward Jaylen Brown (21 points, 6 boards) were the tiny silver lining of this debacle, with veteran floor general Malcolm Brogdon adding another 12 points and 6 rebounds off of the bench.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ fourth game of their 2022-23 campaign.

