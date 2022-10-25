ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake

Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the same draft class in 2021. Jones left his helmet on while greeting other Bears...
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

N'Keal Harry to make Bears debut on MNF vs. Patriots

N'Keal Harry will make his Bears debut Monday night at a stadium he knows very well. The Bears wide receiver is active for Chicago's Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Harry missed the first five games of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery in training camp. He was a healthy scratch in Week 6 but is ready to make his Bears debut against his old team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Santos earns NFC special teams player of the week

The NFL named Bears kicker Cairo Santos the NFC special teams player of the week after his performance against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Santos nailed all four field goals he attempted from 23, 38, 42 and 50 yards. He has a perfect 11-field-goal streak ongoing, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL behind Daniel Carlson – who has made 17 straight field goals.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF

Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to record that stat line. Smith helped the Bears' defense to one of their most...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

