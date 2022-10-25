N'Keal Harry will make his Bears debut Monday night at a stadium he knows very well. The Bears wide receiver is active for Chicago's Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Harry missed the first five games of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery in training camp. He was a healthy scratch in Week 6 but is ready to make his Bears debut against his old team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO