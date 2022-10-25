ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews, VA

13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
foxrichmond.com

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Transformational’ Early Childhood Center coming to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In partnership with Peake Childhood Center and Virginia Peninsula Community College, the City of Newport News has broken ground on an $11 million early childhood center expected to open in summer 2024. The new facility will serve about 200 children ages six weeks to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
countyenews.com

William & Mary College Shuts Down The Campus After Threat

The College of William & Mary received a threat that led to the lockdown on Saturday, October 22. Following the event, an individual was taken into custody. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. and the lockdown continued for thirty minutes. William & Mary immediately informed about the anonymous threat...

