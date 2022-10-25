Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13newsnow.com
Gloucester County Public Schools to enforce school bus traffic violations with AI-powered cameras
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Starting on Halloween, Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to use AI cameras on school buses and catch people who illegally pass them, a spokesperson for BusPatrol said. The school bus safety program was designed to cut down on the number of times drivers...
2 Portsmouth schools dismiss early Wednesday following bomb threats
Out of an abundance of caution, Waters Middle School was evacuated immediately and is having an early dismissal given the time it would take for emergency responders to conduct a search of the school.
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning
Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.
foxrichmond.com
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
WAVY News 10
‘Transformational’ Early Childhood Center coming to Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In partnership with Peake Childhood Center and Virginia Peninsula Community College, the City of Newport News has broken ground on an $11 million early childhood center expected to open in summer 2024. The new facility will serve about 200 children ages six weeks to...
Some area schools dismiss early Monday due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
Granby High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Police are investigating a bomb threat at Granby High School in Norfolk. Authorities tell News 3 that the threat was received at 11:36 a.m. and students have been evacuated.
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks out: ‘If I get murdered, it’s going to be because of him’
A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Monday is now back in custody.
countyenews.com
William & Mary College Shuts Down The Campus After Threat
The College of William & Mary received a threat that led to the lockdown on Saturday, October 22. Following the event, an individual was taken into custody. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. and the lockdown continued for thirty minutes. William & Mary immediately informed about the anonymous threat...
princessanneindy.com
From the Editor: Following up on my column about VBPD’s grip on public information
BACK BAY — I wrote in the last edition about the Virginia Beach Police Department’s poor record of promptly providing basic public information to the people and the press. You may not dig reporters like me, but VBPD has not informed you, the public, about some incidents, including two I described. You can read it for yourself.
Chesapeake residents want more options to replace curbside recycling
According to Chesapeake Recycles, 7,000 people petitioned to bring it back. Despite the effort, the city of Chesapeake decided to end the contract with TFC Recycling.
Motorists warned of traffic delays amid ‘super load move’ in Suffolk Thursday
Traffic officials in Suffolk are warning motorists ahead of a "super load move" Thursday.
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
