AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO