WRDW-TV
Shootings, homicide rates increasing since 2014 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. We reached out to...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams, 22, who was suffering a...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders call for expanded voter access
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials confirm Richmond County has one of the lower voter turnout rates in the state. That’s based on the total number of registered voters and how many come out. We spoke to leaders in Augusta who are calling on the Richmond County Board of...
WRDW-TV
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Already accused of killing a 3-year-old girl, a man held a woman captive for hours in a North Augusta apartment and kept her from speaking with authorities out of fear he’d be sent back to jail, according to police. North Augusta Department of Public...
WRDW-TV
How offenders are giving back to community in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of Washington County’s RSAT Program have been giving back to the community. They have been working on several projects like setting up the Kaolin Festival, painting and repairing buildings and getting a book library ready for the Family Connection Project. The program is part...
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
WRDW-TV
15th Annual Buddy Walk
The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual Project Power initiative to serve South Carolina citizens in need. Aiken Electric Cooperative employees partnered with the United Way of Aiken County to complete home repairs in the area. WRDW-TV GAB Awards. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back event
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Drug Take Back” event. It is a part of the DEA National Medical Prescription Drug Take Back campaign. Authorities are asking the public to clean out and take back any prescription drugs that are old or unused. The take back event will […]
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
WRDW-TV
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
WRDW-TV
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a Stallings Island Middle School student was charged with cutting another student, and separate incidents caused disruptions at Harlem High School. The Columbia County School District said a teacher at the middle school on Blackstone Camp Road learned that a student had a retractable...
