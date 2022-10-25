Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
LAPD officers stop would-be burglars at elderly man’s Silver Lake home
LOS ANGELES - Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department interrupted a group of would-be burglars who were trying to break into an elderly man’s home in Silver Lake overnight. Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, family members received an alert from a Ring security camera system from the home of...
smobserved.com
Homeless Man Pulls a Knife, Barricades Himself at T-Mobile Store on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica
As we first reported early this afternoon, a homeless man barricaded himself after threatening customers and staff at the T-Mob ile store on the Third Street Promenade. @santamonicapd, the official twitter account of the SMPD tweeted about the incident at 6:09 pm PST:. "This afternoon at 12:50 PM, SMPD Officers...
foxla.com
Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay
LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
foxla.com
Irvine man charged with killing service dog in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a transient in Santa Ana who allegedly molested a child
On December 2021, a 15-year-old victim disclosed being sexually molested by wanted suspect Luis Cervando Brigido. It is believed that the suspect sexually molested the victim when they were 3 years-old over the course of one year. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
foxla.com
2 arrested in connection with armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with two armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Whittier area. The first happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at the store on Pico Rivera. The second armed robbery happened about an hour later in West Whittier, police said. No suspect information...
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
foxla.com
20-year-old man facing murder charges for Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens
LOS ANGELES - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a crash in Porter Ranch that took the lives of two teenagers over the weekend. Alexander Ceballos of Panorama City was booked on murder charges on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash was...
foxla.com
Woman suspected in Pasadena pickaxe attack charged with felony vandalism
PASADENA, Calif. - A woman who was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to smash the windows of a Pasadena home, with another woman and baby inside, was charged Wednesday with one count of felony vandalism. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home.
Woman arrested after smashing windows of Pasadena home with pickaxe, terrifying grandmother and baby
A woman was arrested Tuesday after a Pasadena family was subjected to a disturbing display of destruction as a woman smashed their windows with a pickaxe.Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Police said she was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. "We got targeted. This is not normal," said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.Tchoukadarian and his family had just moved into their dream house a few months ago but their sense of security has already vanished following this terrifying attack that resembles a scene from a horror movie. On...
Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say
Police say the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body. The post Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident
The 36-year-old man who was shot on Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive has been identified by Oxnard Police as Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr. The post Oxnard Police Department identifies Saturday gunshot victim as 36-year-old Oxnard resident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
smobserved.com
SMPD Responds to Stabbing Near Santa Monica Pier; Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police
On October 24th, 2022 at about 9:30 PM, SMPD Officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Ocean Ave. and Colorado Blvd. Officers made contact with the Reporting Party / Witness who explained an unknown male approached him and asked for directions to the nearest hospital. The witness noticed the male had what appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injured male walked away out of sight. SMPD personnel checked the area and local hospitals, however the injured person was not located. The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, long goatee and wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black beanie.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo substitute teacher arrested after allegedly threatening students
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - A substitute teacher at an Aliso Viejo area high school was arrested Wednesday, after allegedly making a threat against students that led to a shelter in place at the school. James Setterholm, 69, a substitute at Aliso Niguel High School, was taken into custody Wednesday. According...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
At least 2 detained in connection to string of arson fires in North Hollywood area
Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe it was part of a series of at least 10 other small fires that were set off in the area within the span of an hour.
kclu.org
Police make arrest in five year old attack on South Coast which left young mother of two dead
A crime which left the South Coast shocked has apparently been solved five years after it happened. The mother of two young children was shot to death in an apparently senseless attack at an Oxnard intersection. It occurred in October of 2017. Someone drove up next to a pickup truck...
foxla.com
Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
