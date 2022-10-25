ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

foxla.com

Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay

LOS ANGELES - A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay. The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive. Officials...
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Irvine man charged with killing service dog in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley

A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman arrested after smashing windows of Pasadena home with pickaxe, terrifying grandmother and baby

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a Pasadena family was subjected to a disturbing display of destruction as a woman smashed their windows with a pickaxe.Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Police said she was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. "We got targeted. This is not normal," said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.Tchoukadarian and his family had just moved into their dream house a few months ago but their sense of security has already vanished following this terrifying attack that resembles a scene from a horror movie. On...
PASADENA, CA
smobserved.com

SMPD Responds to Stabbing Near Santa Monica Pier; Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police

On October 24th, 2022 at about 9:30 PM, SMPD Officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Ocean Ave. and Colorado Blvd. Officers made contact with the Reporting Party / Witness who explained an unknown male approached him and asked for directions to the nearest hospital. The witness noticed the male had what appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injured male walked away out of sight. SMPD personnel checked the area and local hospitals, however the injured person was not located. The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, long goatee and wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black beanie.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested

A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
LONG BEACH, CA

