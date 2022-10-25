Read full article on original website
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll
Governor Kathy Hochul has recently shifted her campaign's approach to focus on efforts to create more jobs and combat a high crime rate.
Hochul wants Biden administration to 'take ownership' of migrant 'crisis'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) placed responsibility squarely on President Joe Biden and his administration to tackle an influx of immigrants coming to the state.
Lee Zeldin blasts New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over being late on crime: 'We have to save our state'
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin provides insight on his midterm election campaign and shreds Kathy Hochul's policies on Monday's "Special Report.'
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
WRGB
Hochul, Zeldin debate on Buffalo Bills stadium deal
Buffalo, N.Y. (WUTV) — The deal for the new Buffalo Bills stadium was a topic during Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, with Gov. Kathy Hochul forced to defend to $650 million in taxpayer dollars to fund the stadium in Orchard Park. One of the moderators used a study that...
Nymag.com
Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin Spar Over Crime, Trump, and the Buffalo Bills
On Tuesday evening, Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin met for their one and only debate of the governor’s race that is suddenly a lot closer than most people expected. The Democratic incumbent assailed her Republican challenger as an extremist beholden to Donald Trump, while he accused her of making New York less safe and less affordable under her watch. Below are some of the key moments from the debate.
Hochul to Zeldin on crime: 'I don't know why that's so important to you'
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) appeared upset over Rep. Lee Zeldin's (R-NY) focus on crime during the New York gubernatorial debate Tuesday.
AOL Corp
Could N.Y. Gov. Hochul’s struggles threaten Democrats in swing House races?
Rep. Lee Zeldin has surged in his Republican bid to take down Gov. Hochul. Recent polls have shown the New York Democratic governor’s lead dwindling to single digits, as voters focused on crime and inflation take stock of their alternative: a Trump-tied Republican from Long Island who has wrapped his campaign in a pledge to toughen the state’s criminal justice system.
AOL Corp
Hochul, Zeldin offer starkly divergent visions of New York in gubernatorial debate
Viewers of Tuesday night’s debate between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, were treated to such thoroughly divergent narratives on a range of issues important to voters that they could be forgiven for thinking that the two candidates were sometimes not talking about the same state.
NYC Mayor Adams says migrant influx will cost city over $1 billion this fiscal year
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that the city will fork out more than $1 billion to deal with the enormous surge in migrants the city is currently facing.
NY1
Hochul and Zeldin clash in their only scheduled debate
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, faced off on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday in their only scheduled debate. The two candidates clashed over public safety, COVID-19 mandates and former U.S. President Donald Trump. From the very start, Hochul and Zeldin disagreed not only on public...
25 Hours in a Cell: Rikers Island Is Worse Than You Think
Early Saturday morning, 28-year-old Erick Tavira died by apparent suicide in his cell while awaiting trial inside the sprawling jail complex known as Rikers Island in New York City. His was the 17th death this year on Rikers, which has long come under harsh federal scrutiny and, more recently, renewed calls for closure as the death toll keeps climbing.Following Tavira’s death, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and four other New York City politicians made an unannounced visit to the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) on Rikers, where Tavira was housed. Reports from both prisoners and guards, they said, were more than...
White House announces President Biden will visit Syracuse community college
The White House has released some details about President Biden's visit to Central New York on Thursday, October 27, including its primary location.
New York governor's race more competitive than expected as crime concerns take center stage
The last time New York elected a Republican statewide, when Gov. George Pataki clinched his third term, Rudy Giuliani was still being called "America's Mayor" and Manhattan was in the thick of rebuilding a little more than a year after the 9/11 attacks.
President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms
With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...
