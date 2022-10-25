ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
WRGB

Hochul, Zeldin debate on Buffalo Bills stadium deal

Buffalo, N.Y. (WUTV) — The deal for the new Buffalo Bills stadium was a topic during Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate, with Gov. Kathy Hochul forced to defend to $650 million in taxpayer dollars to fund the stadium in Orchard Park. One of the moderators used a study that...
Nymag.com

Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin Spar Over Crime, Trump, and the Buffalo Bills

On Tuesday evening, Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin met for their one and only debate of the governor’s race that is suddenly a lot closer than most people expected. The Democratic incumbent assailed her Republican challenger as an extremist beholden to Donald Trump, while he accused her of making New York less safe and less affordable under her watch. Below are some of the key moments from the debate.
AOL Corp

Could N.Y. Gov. Hochul’s struggles threaten Democrats in swing House races?

Rep. Lee Zeldin has surged in his Republican bid to take down Gov. Hochul. Recent polls have shown the New York Democratic governor’s lead dwindling to single digits, as voters focused on crime and inflation take stock of their alternative: a Trump-tied Republican from Long Island who has wrapped his campaign in a pledge to toughen the state’s criminal justice system.
AOL Corp

Hochul, Zeldin offer starkly divergent visions of New York in gubernatorial debate

Viewers of Tuesday night’s debate between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, were treated to such thoroughly divergent narratives on a range of issues important to voters that they could be forgiven for thinking that the two candidates were sometimes not talking about the same state.
NY1

Hochul and Zeldin clash in their only scheduled debate

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, faced off on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday in their only scheduled debate. The two candidates clashed over public safety, COVID-19 mandates and former U.S. President Donald Trump. From the very start, Hochul and Zeldin disagreed not only on public...
TheDailyBeast

25 Hours in a Cell: Rikers Island Is Worse Than You Think

Early Saturday morning, 28-year-old Erick Tavira died by apparent suicide in his cell while awaiting trial inside the sprawling jail complex known as Rikers Island in New York City. His was the 17th death this year on Rikers, which has long come under harsh federal scrutiny and, more recently, renewed calls for closure as the death toll keeps climbing.Following Tavira’s death, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and four other New York City politicians made an unannounced visit to the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) on Rikers, where Tavira was housed. Reports from both prisoners and guards, they said, were more than...
Q 105.7

President Biden Makes Big Upstate NY Plan Days Before Midterms

With critical gaps narrowing across the country in the November 8th midterm elections, President Joe Biden has been focusing on key areas and battlegrounds over the past weeks. Getting one Presidential visit in a month is big enough, but now Upstate New York is getting a second. This comes after...

