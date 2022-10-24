Read full article on original website
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KVAL
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
KVAL
Free Business Builders class to teach holiday preparedness
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce wants to get local businesses ready for the holiday rush. On November 1, they'll hold their third Business Builders class at the Newmark Center at 1988 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. The class will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Chamber's guest...
