Read full article on original website
Related
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Alex Jones mocks $965 million Sandy Hook verdict: 'Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?'
The conspiracy theorist was livestreaming on Wednesday as a Connecticut jury ordered him to pay millions in compensatory damages.
Hilliard family sues Amazon for selling product that led to 16-year-old’s death by suicide
This article discusses a teenager who died by suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hilliard family is accusing […]
SFGate
New York Post’s Twitter Account Hijacked, Hackers Post Racist and Violent Messages
The official Twitter account of the right-leaning New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, was hacked Thursday morning before the publication restored control. The hacker or hackers who hijacked the Post’s Twitter account posted links to fake stories with extremely inflammatory headlines, including “We Must Assassinate AOC for America,” referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and “Zeldin: Eric Adams Is NYC’s Fried Chicken Eating Monkey,” references to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican who is running for governor of New York.
SFGate
Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’
Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
SFGate
Dear Music Industry: When it Comes to Antisemitic Rhetoric, Your Silence Is Deafening
On Saturday October 8, the artist Ye, formerly Kanye West, declared to his 18 million Instagram followers that he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people,” adding that Jews “have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”. In the days...
Lost and found: stroke of luck that helped rediscover tiny ‘superhero’ fish
In the first of a new series celebrating the re-emergence of species feared extinct, we follow the story of the Batman River loach, last seen in 1974
Okay, I Promise To Always Hire A Professional After Seeing These Absolutely Catastrophic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
SFGate
The McRib is a toxic boyfriend, and we need to stop backsliding
If the McRib were our collective boyfriend, everyone would be telling us to ditch him. When someone repeatedly threatens to leave, but then keeps showing up, isn't that a toxic relationship? (I mean, our friends and cardiologists might tell us he's bad for us in other ways, but let's stick with the trust issues here for a minute.)
SFGate
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
Kanye West ‘Spewing Dangerous’ Antisemitic ‘Rhetoric’: National Jewish Organization Urges Brands To Drop Him
Kanye “Ye” West has doubled and even tripled down on his antisemitic tweets and views he has proudly made known over the last two weeks. Now, StandWithUs, an international non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, has spoken out against his harmful remarks and is pleading with brands that work with him to cease their relations with him. “Ye is spewing dangerous antisemitic tropes that promote hate and ill will towards Jews,” Roz Rothstein, co-Founder, and CEO, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE statement.
SFGate
Ye kicked out of Skechers' headquarters in California
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks. The Grammy winner, who legally changed...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills, police investigating
LOS ANGELES — Antisemitic flyers blaming Jewish people for health, environmental, racial and social issues were distributed in the Los Angeles city of Beverly Hills over the weekend, according to police. Westwood resident Sam Yebri posted images of the flyers to Twitter on Sunday, saying he and his neighbors...
Comments / 0