RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'

I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

New York Post’s Twitter Account Hijacked, Hackers Post Racist and Violent Messages

The official Twitter account of the right-leaning New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, was hacked Thursday morning before the publication restored control. The hacker or hackers who hijacked the Post’s Twitter account posted links to fake stories with extremely inflammatory headlines, including “We Must Assassinate AOC for America,” referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and “Zeldin: Eric Adams Is NYC’s Fried Chicken Eating Monkey,” references to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican who is running for governor of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
SFGate

The McRib is a toxic boyfriend, and we need to stop backsliding

If the McRib were our collective boyfriend, everyone would be telling us to ditch him. When someone repeatedly threatens to leave, but then keeps showing up, isn't that a toxic relationship? (I mean, our friends and cardiologists might tell us he's bad for us in other ways, but let's stick with the trust issues here for a minute.)
HollywoodLife

Kanye West ‘Spewing Dangerous’ Antisemitic ‘Rhetoric’: National Jewish Organization Urges Brands To Drop Him

Kanye “Ye” West has doubled and even tripled down on his antisemitic tweets and views he has proudly made known over the last two weeks. Now, StandWithUs, an international non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, has spoken out against his harmful remarks and is pleading with brands that work with him to cease their relations with him. “Ye is spewing dangerous antisemitic tropes that promote hate and ill will towards Jews,” Roz Rothstein, co-Founder, and CEO, told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE statement.
SFGate

Ye kicked out of Skechers' headquarters in California

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks. The Grammy winner, who legally changed...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

