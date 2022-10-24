Not Your Final Girl Podcast- LIVE! on Halloween: Ghostwatch (1992) & WNUF Halloween Special (2013) w/ Lesley Manning and Chris LaMartina

Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
The Life And Times Of Jayne Cobb: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ Vol 1 HC
‘All-New Firefly’ kicks off a whole new series of adventures while returning the series to most of its western science-fiction caper-style roots, shining a light on previously unexplored areas. There is such love and care on all fronts from this creative team, as they easily navigate a welcome status quo that is leading to new bigger things and giving characters we only thought we knew the room to shine like never before. Every page captures that science fiction western energy perfectly, as the spotlight turns towards the mostly unexplored figure that is Jayne.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
ABC Takes ‘The Parent Test’ Unscripted Series Based On Australian Format
ABC is comparing parenting styles in its upcoming unscripted series The Parent Test. The series, which will debut on December 15, will take a “provocative look at parenting” and explore different parenting styles from helicopter to child-led. The Parent Test will put 12 families under a series of stress tests and ask parents to share their perspective on hot-button topics so that each can understand how the other operates. Comedian Ali Wentworth will host, and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown will moderate. The Parent Test is based on Australian series Parental Guidance. It is produced in the U.S. by Eureka Productions. Executive...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘The Babadook’
Six years after the death of her husband, Amelia struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old Samuel – a son she finds difficult to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. And when Amelia begins to see glimpses of the creature herself, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may well be real.
CBS Gets Back Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho. This year, CBS will...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
comicon.com
Fear The Harvestman: Previewing ‘Strange’ #7
Art by: Marcelo Ferreira, Roberto Poggi, Javier Tartaglia. THE SORCERER SUPREME OF DEATH! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #4 Astounds
The Mega Centurions are Earth’s former champions. Now powerless after stopping an invasion they see themselves teaming up with an old foe, The Grey Knight. However, a new foe comes with tidings that will shock both the Centurions and the Knight. Yet, what news could be worse than a minimum wage job?
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
comicon.com
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery’ (One-Shot)
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Return Of Chilling Adventures In Sorcery (One-Shot), dropping Wednesday from writers Eliot Rahal, Sina Grace, and Casey Gilly, artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell, and Liana Kangas, colorists Matt Herms and Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Madam Satan escaped Hell a fugitive...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming
Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
FX Greenlights ‘Never Let Me Go’ Series for Hulu
Kazuo Ishiguro’s sci-fi tearjerker “Never Let Me Go” is heading to the small screen. FX has officially ordered an adaptation of Ishiguro’s novel, set to air exclusively on Hulu. Published in 2005, “Never Let Me Go” is one of Ishiguro’s — a Nobel Prize-winning author also known for “The Remains of the Day” — most popular and critically acclaimed novels. Set in Britain during the ’90s, the book focuses on three childhood friends: Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth. Raised at the mysterious Hailsham boarding school, the three are clones created for the purpose of growing up healthy and donating their organs to...
Comments / 0