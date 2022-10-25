ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change

With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars

They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw

A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
itrwrestling.com

Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw

Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn

NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com

The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
ringsidenews.com

Former Bullet Club Member Battle Slated For WWE RAW

Gallows and Anderson had a tremendous run in NJPW as well, where they won the IWGP Tag Team Championships. After making their way to WWE, both of them had trouble with their booking, which led to a little hiatus after their release. After their release back in 2020, the duo...
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista

Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022

We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
NORFOLK, VA
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...

