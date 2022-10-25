ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/27 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny, breezy and a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be clear, cold and breezy with lows in the 40s... 30s inland.As for tomorrow, it will be even cooler with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control through the weekend... mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperature-wise, it will be seasonably cool with highs around 60. As for Halloween, showers are likely with highs in the 60s.
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today

RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
WBAY Green Bay

Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain again. Updated: 6 hours ago. More rain Monday night lasting into Wednesday morning.
natureworldnews.com

Frost Alerts for Extremely Cold Temperatures Issued for over 100 Million Americans

Extremely cold temperatures have been forecasted to engulf a large portion of the southern and eastern United States, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A so-called early season storm is bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and large tidal waves in the Great Lakes and heavy rainfall in Maine. The system could also bring the season's first freeze for most parts of the South and East US.
mailplus.co.uk

Storm brings month’s rain in single day

NEARLY a month’s worth of rain fell yesterday as the country was hit by stormy weather. Up to 60mm (2.3in) was predicted in isolated locations across southeastern and central England during thundery downpours which were forecast to continue until around 2am today. The conditions, brought by a weather front...
The Independent

UK faces more heavy rain and wind as flood warnings in place after thunderstorms

Areas of the UK are set for more heavy rain and wind this week after thunderstorms battered the country at the weekend. The Met Office forecasted “unsettled” weather over the next few days - including potentially “squally” rainfall.Flood alerts are in place across the south and in Derbyshire on Tuesday. In some cases, this was due to river levels remaining high after heavy rainfall at the weekend.Storms swept through the country on Sunday, followed by scattered showers the following day.Grahame Madge from the Met Office told The Independent there was the “potential for quite heavy bursts of rain” during...

