ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

After breaking a three-game losing skid, Oklahoma travels to Ames to meet Iowa State this weekend to try and make it two in a row. The Sooners and Cyclones are used to playing in high-stakes matchups over the past couple seasons. Saturday, the vibes are quite a bit different. Both teams rank near the bottom in the conference standings and are trying to get the wheels back on track. This weekend will be a great opportunity for both.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy