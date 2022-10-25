After breaking a three-game losing skid, Oklahoma travels to Ames to meet Iowa State this weekend to try and make it two in a row. The Sooners and Cyclones are used to playing in high-stakes matchups over the past couple seasons. Saturday, the vibes are quite a bit different. Both teams rank near the bottom in the conference standings and are trying to get the wheels back on track. This weekend will be a great opportunity for both.

AMES, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO