Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Cedar Springs.

The East Grand Rapids High School soccer team will have a game with Petoskey High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

East Grand Rapids High School
Petoskey High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Reeths-Puffer High School soccer team will have a game with Forest Hills Northern High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Reeths-Puffer High School
Forest Hills Northern High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Richland, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The DeWitt High School soccer team will have a game with Gull Lake High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
RICHLAND, MI
Byron Center, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Holland Christian High School soccer team will have a game with South Christian High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
BYRON CENTER, MI
localsportsjournal.com

‘Support the Tradition’ becomes reality at Muskegon High School

The dozens that gathered on this early autumn Monday in the atrium of Muskegon High School’s Redmond/Potter Gymnasium were in for a treat. The evening was a reunion of sorts. A daughter of the late Harry Potter – a namesake of the building who had served as a Muskegon coach from 1927 until 1956, then as the school’s athletic director – was present, as were two of his granddaughters. Much of the crowd sported Red and White attire, school colors since its beginning. The majority in attendance were alumni, male and female, some young, others of an older vintage. Many were former athletes. A few residents from the longstanding neighborhood that surrounds MHS, were also present.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building

WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

MDOT to Begin Freeway Courtesy Vehicle Patrols in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – A convenience for motorists in the Detroit area is coming to Grand Rapids. Starting on Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation will start having Safety Service Patrol vehicles monitor the three expressways that cross the Calder City. Also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles, two skilled and qualified drivers will be on watch on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 7 PM, and an extra hour later on Fridays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in Muskegon area

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Halloween is fast approaching, and that means costumed trick-or-treaters will be out on that spooky night when it is acceptable to fill pillowcases and buckets full of candy. The holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 31 this year. Since it is the start of the school week,...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
GRANDVILLE, MI
awesomemitten.com

11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids

The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thelakeranchor.com

Spring Lake School Board Election Creates Conversations in the Community

Spring Lake’s School Board elections are coming up this November 8th. The Spring Lake School Board is composed and governed by seven members. Each member is elected at-large and serves alternating six-year terms, with elections held in even-year Novembers. The School Board meets monthly to discuss the goings-on of...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
