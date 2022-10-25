Cedar Springs, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Cedar Springs.
The East Grand Rapids High School soccer team will have a game with Petoskey High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
East Grand Rapids High School
Petoskey High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Reeths-Puffer High School soccer team will have a game with Forest Hills Northern High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
Reeths-Puffer High School
Forest Hills Northern High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
