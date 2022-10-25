Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
Colchester Sun
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
Youths Get Hands-On Experience With Death at Shelburne’s New Village Farm
Chicken slaughter features vividly among Michaela Ryan's earliest memories. The founder-owner of New Village Farm in Shelburne grew up on a farm in southern Québec. She was 3 years old when her father killed a meat bird, and it escaped his grasp to become the proverbial chicken running around with its head cut off.
Burlington's Battery Street Jeans a Lifeline for Those Who Need Free Clothes
Every week at Burlington thrift shop Battery Street Jeans, owner Stu Sporko gives away more than 1,000 articles of clothing. The items are placed outside the College Street store in a big wooden bin, new on the sidewalk this week. The container replaces a set of plastic receptacles. "Everything I...
Rutland Officer finds stolen bike, returns to teen
The Rutland City Police Department reports that a 14-year-old's bike has been found after being stolen from in front of Walmart on October 11. The young teen had just bought the bike for rides to school and work.
mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
One person dead after a fire at mobile home park in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Local and state officials are investigating a mobile home fire that left one person dead. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Colchester. It happened at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park Tuesday night on Eighth Street near Roosevelt Highway. Crews received the call just...
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
WCAX
Body found after Colchester mobile home fire
With Halloween just a few days away, many are scrambling to get those last-minute costumes for both themselves and their pets. Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department reports increasing crime amid staffing shortages in chief's October report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released thechief's October report, highlighting increasing crime in the city while the department handles ongoing staffing issues. The Burlington Police Department has a current cap of 87 officers. However, the department currently employs 62 officers, with only 21 of them available...
Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton
Earlier this month, the health and function of North Breton Brook in Castleton was improved through the removal of the Pelletier Dam off East Hubbardton Road. The dam, along with 15,000 cubic yards of sediment, was removed from the stream […] Read More The post Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington
Meanwhile, the social justice nonprofit is searching for a new executive director, following the resignation of Zoraya Hightower, a Progressive Burlington city councilor representing Ward 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington.
mynbc5.com
UVM Health Network's "E-Consults" help eliminate wait times for patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Physicians at the UVM Medical Center say the use of e-consults has allowed them to provide higher-quality care to patients. Over the last year, the UVM Health Network has been implementing new strategies in an effort to elevate patient care. E-consults are digital consultations allowing patients...
colchestersun.com
Following public hearing, Colchester selectboard approves new East Lakeshore Drive regulations
The new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, which the planning commission has been working on for the past year, were brought to a public hearing Tuesday night and approved by the selectboard. As laid out at previous meetings, the regulations were designed with the feedback of Colchester residents in mind...
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
mynbc5.com
Vermont students attend class in an old Macy's while voters decide whether to fund new building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Voters in Vermont’s largest city are considering a ballot question this election season related to the future of their high school. The question asks whether the Burlington School District should be able to borrow up to $165 million to pay for a new high school and tech center.
Comments / 0