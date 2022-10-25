ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Plattsburgh company cleans cancer patients' homes for free

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Plattsburgh company is giving cancer patients a clean start. X-Treme Clean is giving free home cleanings to cancer patients. The cleaning company has been a partner with Cleaning for a Reason for more than a decade, and has been offering...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
ESSEX, VT
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
BURLINGTON, VT
One person dead after a fire at mobile home park in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Local and state officials are investigating a mobile home fire that left one person dead. Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Colchester. It happened at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park Tuesday night on Eighth Street near Roosevelt Highway. Crews received the call just...
COLCHESTER, VT
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
Body found after Colchester mobile home fire

With Halloween just a few days away, many are scrambling to get those last-minute costumes for both themselves and their pets. Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run...
COLCHESTER, VT
Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton

Earlier this month, the health and function of North Breton Brook in Castleton was improved through the removal of the Pelletier Dam off East Hubbardton Road. The dam, along with 15,000 cubic yards of sediment, was removed from the stream […] Read More The post Pelletier Dam removal is completed: habitats restored in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
UVM Health Network's "E-Consults" help eliminate wait times for patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Physicians at the UVM Medical Center say the use of e-consults has allowed them to provide higher-quality care to patients. Over the last year, the UVM Health Network has been implementing new strategies in an effort to elevate patient care. E-consults are digital consultations allowing patients...
BURLINGTON, VT
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT

