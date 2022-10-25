ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds

photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours.   Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around.   "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said.   The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
PETALUMA, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California

Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
CLEARLAKE, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 26

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
lakecountybloom.com

California Creative Corps Comes to Lake County

County arts agencies across California’s Upstate Region are excited to be working alongside one another on a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. On Nov. 2, at 6:00 p.m., the Lake County Arts Council will co-host a California Creative Corps...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
TheDailyBeast

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles San Francisco Bay Area

The largest earthquake since 2014 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning. The 5.1 quake struck 9 miles east of Seven Trees along the Calaveras Fault, sending 3.1 aftershocks rippling through the region, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey. The quake temporarily suspended train service in the region, though local authorities reported no emergency calls related to the geological disruption this morning. “No reports of damage or injuries thus far,” tweeted the San Jose Police Department. The earthquake, which hit at 11:42 a.m. PT, was the first major seismic activity on the Calaveras Fault since 2007. The last major quake to rattle the area happened along the West Napa Fault in 2014, when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Napa, California, claiming a life, injuring 200 people and costing more than a half a billion dollars in damage.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
SAN JOSE, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning

This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
EUREKA, CA
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA

