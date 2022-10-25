Read full article on original website
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
Son Broke Windshield With A Crowbar, Female Causing Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Quake, Oct. 26
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
California Creative Corps Comes to Lake County
County arts agencies across California’s Upstate Region are excited to be working alongside one another on a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. On Nov. 2, at 6:00 p.m., the Lake County Arts Council will co-host a California Creative Corps...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
PG&E is Offering 1,500 Free Trees to Customers Through Energy-Saving Trees Program
Starting Monday, October 24, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing 1,500 free trees for eligible customers across its service territory, including Lake County, through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The trees will be delivered directly to the customer’s address. Arbor Day Foundation and PG&E are partnering to locate...
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles San Francisco Bay Area
The largest earthquake since 2014 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning. The 5.1 quake struck 9 miles east of Seven Trees along the Calaveras Fault, sending 3.1 aftershocks rippling through the region, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey. The quake temporarily suspended train service in the region, though local authorities reported no emergency calls related to the geological disruption this morning. “No reports of damage or injuries thus far,” tweeted the San Jose Police Department. The earthquake, which hit at 11:42 a.m. PT, was the first major seismic activity on the Calaveras Fault since 2007. The last major quake to rattle the area happened along the West Napa Fault in 2014, when a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Napa, California, claiming a life, injuring 200 people and costing more than a half a billion dollars in damage.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety
PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year. PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires. High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay...
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
Subject Robbed At Gunpoint, Male Is Waving A Chair Around In The Air – Ukiah Police Logs 10.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
