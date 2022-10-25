Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park wins 25-9, 25-9 over Gardner-South Wilmington in regional semifinals
WATSEKA – The Cissna Park High School volleyball team won 25-9, 25-9 over Gardner-South Wilmington in the IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals on Wednesday. Brooklyn Stadeli had 13 kills for the top-seeded Timberwolves (28-6) while Sophie Duis had four kills, three aces and two blocks. Josie Neukomm had five kills while Mikayla Knake had 27 assists and Morgan Sinn had 10 digs.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball ends season with three-set loss in regional quarterfinals to Prairie Central
MINONK – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team ended its 2022 season with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 loss to Prairie Central in the IHSA Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinals on Monday. Araya Stack had 17 digs, two assists and one kill for PBL (15-18) while Aubrey Busboom had 15 assists,...
fordcountychronicle.com
Photo gallery: GCMS Middle School girls basketball teams win TCC Tournament championship
The GCMS eighth-grade girls basketball team won 35-16 over Prairie Central in Wednesday’s Twin County Conference Tournament championship game at J.L. Nash Middle School in Clifton while the seventh-grade team won 22-16 over Prairie Central in its title game that same Wednesday. Here are some sights …
WAND TV
Former Okaw Valley star Paige Robinson now playing for Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley basketball star Paige Robinson is returning to central Illinois. She transferred from Drury to Illinois State as a graduate student.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 8th-grade girls basketball loses to Prairie Central in first round of TCC Tourney
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade girls basketball team lost 38-20 to Prairie Central in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers were led in scoring by Mikayla Ware with nine points while Emmy Bagwell added four points, Gabi Barradas had three points and Kylie Rust and Audrey McCoy chipped in two points apiece.
fordcountychronicle.com
State-ranked Prairie Central football to start postseason play against PBL
FAIRBURY – With a 9-0 record and a No. 5 Associated Press Class 3A ranking, the Prairie Central High School football team is entering the postseason with high expectations. Those expectations were not lost on the team’s seniors, with whom head coach Andrew Quain met on Sunday, one day after the IHSA’s playoff pairings were revealed.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School girls basketball teams to play for TCC Tournament title
CLIFTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth- and seventh-grade girls basketball teams will play for a Twin County Conference Tournament title on Wednesday. After winning 25-22 in overtime over Watseka Glenn Raymond in the tournament semifinals on Monday, the GCMS eighth-grade girls will face Prairie Central for the championship at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Illinois Basketball: Illini depth takes hit with Luke Goode on the mend
Ahead of this week’s exhibition game against Quincy, the Illinois basketball program has been struck with some bad news. The Illini had a really good class of 2021 enter the program before last season. This group helped Illinois get back to the second round of the NCAA tournament, and they are the foundation for future success of the program.
Central Illinois Proud
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Central Illinois Proud
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
Comments / 0