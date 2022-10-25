Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
California Creative Corps Comes to Lake County
County arts agencies across California’s Upstate Region are excited to be working alongside one another on a new workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. On Nov. 2, at 6:00 p.m., the Lake County Arts Council will co-host a California Creative Corps...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County couple receives statewide award for distinguished service as foster parents
A Fulton couple who fostered more than 140 children over the past two decades have been named the most outstanding foster parents in California by RaiseAChild, a nonprofit that partners with counties to recruit, review and train foster parents. Joyce and Jim Hammerich will receive the 2022 RaiseAChild Honors Award...
lakecountybloom.com
Lake County Music Guide – 10.25.22
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! If you’re looking for a ghoulishly good time, this coming weekend will give you more Halloween parties than you could shake a broomstick at, Witches! And almost all of them will have prizes for the best costumes (although, costumes at all venues will be optional). I’ll be shifting from the normal format of the LCMG, and I’m listing all the parties right from the start, so you’re sure not to miss them. I’ll also be offering my used ACME Clone-a-Matic for sale just so you want to make it to all these events (again at a lower price – needs some work – no return, no refund …). Here’s your breathtakingly scary music schedule for the week of 10/25 through 10/31…
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
lakecountybloom.com
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform the development of the regional plan.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
lakecountybloom.com
Governor Newsom Appoints Michael Green District 4 Supervisor
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Michael Green as Lake County’s District 4 Supervisor. Pursuant to California Government Code section 25060, et seq., Green’s gubernatorial appointment will be effective through the first Monday after January 1, 2025. On Tuesday, August 2, the Lake County Board of...
mendofever.com
Subject Robbed At Gunpoint, Male Is Waving A Chair Around In The Air – Ukiah Police Logs 10.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomacountygazette.com
ACLU threatens Sebastopol with lawsuit for homelessness policies
The ACLU Foundation of Northern California, Disability Rights Advocates, Legal Aid of Sonoma County, and California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc. filed suit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
lakecountybloom.com
Keeping Communities Safe: Helicopters Patrol for Trees That Could Pose a Wildfire Risk
An example of a Bell 407 that may be conducting patrols along transmission lines in the North Bay and North Coast. As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Lake County News
With shelter full, Clearlake officials seek new homes for adoptable dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s animal shelter is filled with dogs ready for adoption, and officials are asking community members for help in fostering and adopting the pets. At Thursday’s Clearlake City Council meeting, shelter staff presented some of the adoptable dogs as is common...
lakecountybloom.com
PG&E is Offering 1,500 Free Trees to Customers Through Energy-Saving Trees Program
Starting Monday, October 24, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is providing 1,500 free trees for eligible customers across its service territory, including Lake County, through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The trees will be delivered directly to the customer’s address. Arbor Day Foundation and PG&E are partnering to locate...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
mendofever.com
MCOE Accepting Applications for Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting Programsa
The following is a press release from the Mendocino County Office of Education:. The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is accepting applications for career training in the medical field. Three different programs start in January 2023: Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting and Dental Assisting. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2022InstituteCareerEducation, due Monday, November 14.
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
