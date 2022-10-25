ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Sports

Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles for fourth-round pick

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bearstraded veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Both teams announced the terms of the trade Wednesday afternoon, pending Quinn passing a physical. Quinn had been with the Bears since April 2020 when he signed a...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott has knee sprain, uncertain to play vs. Bears

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's availability could be up in the air for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of a sprained right knee. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott will not practice Wednesday and will do rehab off to the side as Dallas looks...
DALLAS, TX
ABC7 Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott hopes to play vs. Bears despite knee injury

FRISCO, Texas -- Ezekiel Elliott was not ready to rule himself out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, but the Dallas Cowboys running back's availability is in question after he missed Wednesday's practice with a right knee injury. "We've still got a lot of time before Sunday," Elliott said....
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

College football Bottom 10: Texas A&M isn't quite what we expected

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located behind the rich mahogany bookcase where Gene Wojciechowski keeps leather-bound volumes of his "College GameDay" feature scripts, we spend our autumn weekends on the road watching games, but spend most of our weekdays bunkered in at the Bottom 10 basement home office. For those...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago plays Indiana in conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Indiana will play on Wednesday. Chicago went 1-4 overall and 10-6 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Spurs play the Bulls in non-conference play

Chicago Bulls (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces Chicago in non-conference action. San Antonio went 34-48 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers,...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams suspended one game

BOSTON -- Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game without pay for using inappropriate language and "recklessly making contact with" a referee, the NBA said Wednesday. The league said he will serve the suspension Friday night when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams was given a technical foul...
BOSTON, MA
ABC7 Chicago

NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style

The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver centerNikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

