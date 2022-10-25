ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
ESPN

Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games

And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.
Inside The Blues

(10-26-22) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Pitlick has been in Blues camp as a professional tryout, then signs a contract on Tuesday, inking a one-year, one-way, $750,000 deal. Now, the 30-year-old forward could be making his Blues debut tonight. The Blues (3-1-0) held an optional morning skate Wednesday ahead of their ...
NHL

Poulin Family Makes Mad Dash to See Sam's NHL Debut

Annick Poulin was out for a walk with friends on this beautiful afternoon in Quebec when she received a phone call from a Pennsylvania number. It was Penguins director of team operations Jason Seidling, calling with some incredible news about her son - Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick in 2019 - ahead of the team's matchup with the Flames in Calgary.
