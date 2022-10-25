Gresham, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gresham.
The Putnam High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Putnam High School
Centennial High School
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Adrienne Nelson High School soccer team will have a game with Gresham High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Adrienne Nelson High School
Gresham High School
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
