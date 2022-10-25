ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gresham.

The Putnam High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Putnam High School
Centennial High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Adrienne Nelson High School soccer team will have a game with Gresham High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Adrienne Nelson High School
Gresham High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

