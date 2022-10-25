Read full article on original website
WCAX
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto,...
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
WCAX
Vt., NY school districts awarded funding for ‘clean’ school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “clean” school buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the federal program.
WCAX
The next generation of morticians is mostly young, female and ‘called’ to the profession
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s 62 funeral parlors confront chronic staff shortages, shrinking profit margins, and an aging workforce, they have responded by recruiting a new, more diverse generation of workers. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next...
Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day
For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
WCAX
VSP share tips for dealing with wrong-way drivers
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
WCAX
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses
Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call "affordable housing" in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton's former town hall.
Feds OK $90 million to expand broadband in Vermont
The funding will help build broadband infrastructure for 14,000 Vermont households.
Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia
Their blog was called Alzheimer’s Canyon, which was Sky Yardley’s term for a place with “no trails, no landmarks, nothing.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
vermontbiz.com
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
mynbc5.com
'We simply need more people': Gov. Scott addresses labor shortage
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s Labor Department, along with the McClure Foundation, released what they describe as the state's 'Most Promising Jobs' in an effort to address the state's labor shortage. This year’s ‘Most Promising Jobs’ brochure feature 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of...
WCAX
Was locking into an oil contract the right call? It’s too soon to tell
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The price of heating oil continues hitting record highs, a noticeable impact of the war in Ukraine and other market forces. Many Vermonters are already locked into fuel prices for the winter, but some are questioning if it was their best move. Experts say people who...
WCAX
Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
WCAX
Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade. The state has long struggled with demographic and workforce issues. State data shows that last month there were 20,000 open jobs and not enough people to fill them.
WCAX
Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic caused historic learning setbacks across the country, including in Vermont. The National Assessment of Educational Progress Monday released its numbers from the 2022 assessments of reading and math for students in grades four and eight. There were 202 Vermont schools that participated in the...
