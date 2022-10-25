ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

WCAX

Burlington launches new grant program for nonprofits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is launching a new grant program to help support nonprofit organizations throughout the city. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Tuesday announced that a million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will go towards nonprofits that support individuals, households, and industries disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Tesla a step closer to opening South Burlington showroom

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tesla is a step closer to opening its first-ever showroom in Vermont. The EV manufacturer asked the city of South Burlington for a zoning change so it could put a dealership at the former Hannaford off of Shelburne Road that’s currently being used as a temporary Halloween store.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message

Former Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak and Rep. Peter Welch applaud Bank of Burlington venture. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians. Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering baby. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city. South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A primary culprit behind harmful cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain is phosphorous from agriculture, stormwater, wastewater, and other sources. Now, the city of Burlington is taking further steps to reduce its contributions of phosphorous going into the lake. Burlington’s wastewater treatment plant currently extracts 95% of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the insanity murder trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017. Both sides presented their own experts for the rebuttal portion of the trial. On Tuesday, the state’s expert was called as they try to refute the claim that Aita Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wheels for Warmth starts rolling out tires today. Today and tomorrow there will be on-site DMV inspections for tire donations at four sites throughout Vermont. Those sites include Barre, Stowe, Williston, and Mendon. Reusable tires can be donated for free and will be sold at affordable...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

YCQM: Oct. 24, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Channel 3 News investigates PCB contamination at schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto. Plus, don’t get fooled by five-star fakes, sellers paying for online reviews, and the crackdown following our probe into the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
BURLINGTON, VT

