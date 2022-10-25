Read full article on original website
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
WCAX
Burlington launches new grant program for nonprofits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is launching a new grant program to help support nonprofit organizations throughout the city. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Tuesday announced that a million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will go towards nonprofits that support individuals, households, and industries disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
WCAX
Tesla a step closer to opening South Burlington showroom
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tesla is a step closer to opening its first-ever showroom in Vermont. The EV manufacturer asked the city of South Burlington for a zoning change so it could put a dealership at the former Hannaford off of Shelburne Road that’s currently being used as a temporary Halloween store.
WCAX
Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message
Former Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak and Rep. Peter Welch applaud Bank of Burlington venture. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians. Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering baby. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department reports increasing crime amid staffing shortages in chief's October report
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released thechief's October report, highlighting increasing crime in the city while the department handles ongoing staffing issues. The Burlington Police Department has a current cap of 87 officers. However, the department currently employs 62 officers, with only 21 of them available...
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
WCAX
Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city. South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.
Burlington Residents Can Earn $1,000 for Sharing Their Home
The Burlington City Council has approved spending $30,000 on incentives for people who rent out rooms in their homes. It’s the council’s latest attempt to chip away at the city’s acute housing crisis. On Monday, the council passed a resolution that directs the city’s Housing Trust Fund...
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A primary culprit behind harmful cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain is phosphorous from agriculture, stormwater, wastewater, and other sources. Now, the city of Burlington is taking further steps to reduce its contributions of phosphorous going into the lake. Burlington’s wastewater treatment plant currently extracts 95% of...
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
WCAX
Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the insanity murder trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017. Both sides presented their own experts for the rebuttal portion of the trial. On Tuesday, the state’s expert was called as they try to refute the claim that Aita Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
colchestersun.com
Following public hearing, Colchester selectboard approves new East Lakeshore Drive regulations
The new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, which the planning commission has been working on for the past year, were brought to a public hearing Tuesday night and approved by the selectboard. As laid out at previous meetings, the regulations were designed with the feedback of Colchester residents in mind...
WCAX
People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wheels for Warmth starts rolling out tires today. Today and tomorrow there will be on-site DMV inspections for tire donations at four sites throughout Vermont. Those sites include Barre, Stowe, Williston, and Mendon. Reusable tires can be donated for free and will be sold at affordable...
WCAX
YCQM: Oct. 24, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Channel 3 News investigates PCB contamination at schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto. Plus, don’t get fooled by five-star fakes, sellers paying for online reviews, and the crackdown following our probe into the...
In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter
“It was sort of the gathering place in town,” Rumley’s daughter Kelsey recalled of the Montpelier tavern. “Initially, they wanted it to be a fancier place, but it just became the watering hole for everyone.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter.
mynbc5.com
Downtown Garage open in Burlington as Marketplace Garage undergoes renovation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Visitors to Burlington's Church Street Marketplace and waterfront district are being encouraged to use the Downtown Garage as renovations to the Marketplace Garage are underway. Marketplace Garage renovations began on Monday, with city officials working to repair beams, the deck and the garage's brick facade. Meanwhile,...
