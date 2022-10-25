ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City City Council green lights West 8th reconstruction

By John Murphy, Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After hearing the cost and specifications for the project to reconstruct West 8th Street from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street, the Sioux City City Council has green lit the idea and now moves on to bidding.

The reconstruction project is expected to cost the city more than $2 million after tearing up roads and putting in brand new utilites for pedstrians and waterways.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Scott said this project is no different than previous reconstructions.

“When the utilities are shot and the paving not very good, we tear the whole street out, so that’ll go from Hamilton to over to Sioux Street and they’ll take everything out and put everything brand new back in,” said Mayor Scott.

The project is set to start April 17, 2023 and is anticipated to be completed October of the same year.

