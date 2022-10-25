ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Charles Van Morgan , of Knoxville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation of voters.

Charles Van Morgan. Courtesy of Chattanooga Police Department
Police said they responded to a call from the Hamilton County Election Commission stating that someone was causing a disturbance on the 700 block of River Terminal Road. The report stated, “A man was screaming about politics, cursing, getting into people’s faces and harassing the voters.”

After speaking with witnesses at the voting site, police were able to identify Van Morgan as the person who caused the disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest report added the Chattanooga officers approached Van Morgan after those operating the voting site asked to have him removed. Van Morgan attempted to walk away and police tried to place him under arrest.

In the report, after struggling to get Van Morgan to put his hands behind his back, officers eventually arrested him. Police said they also found a handgun on him.

Van Morgan was also a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired in 2012 after driving past a fatal wreck .

Van Morgan was taken to Silverdale Jail.

Comments / 90

Shib
2d ago

He drove past the wreak because he was so intoxicated that he was afraid of being arrested. This guy is very addicted to politics and is a rightwing conspiracy theory believer. This guy needs to be in a mental facility.

Reply(14)
33
AP_000738.b70507b0b9864224ae6e3669109a83d7.0012
2d ago

Isn’t it pretty serious to threaten or intimidate voters at the polls? A candidate for governor? He’s toast🇺🇸

Reply(4)
32
Mari Entwistle
2d ago

Dear Lord! If he was on the ballet, TN really has some work to do venting candidates. The ones we have are bad enough without mixing him in.

Reply(11)
11
 

