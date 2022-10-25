Read full article on original website
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Ohio man loses house with all assets after being sentenced to jail
An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the […]
Akron Police chief stands by decision to keep officers under investigation for fatal shooting of Jayland Walker on restrictive duty
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Tuesday issued a response to community members regarding the letter he received requesting that the eight officers who are under investigation for the fatal shooting of Akron resident Jayland Walker be removed from administrative duty and placed on leave once again.
It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
Brunswick man shoots BB gun at house: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who had discovered holes in the side of his house. The resident said they were made by a BB gun. Police learned that a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
We can all bear a little history lesson: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today we celebrate the birthday of our 26th president -- Theodore Roosevelt. Honored as a great statesman, naturalist, conservationist and author of over 35 books, this leader of the Rough Riders was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for the battle of San Juan Hill. He also...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
