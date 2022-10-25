ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s Brunswick’s turn to try to run herd on deer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- City Council members and law enforcement officials on Monday (Oct. 24) addressed recent resident concerns about overpopulation of deer in the city and property damage being caused by wildlife. Ward 2 Councilman Nick Hanek pointed out that “this is a hotly debated issue in a city to...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter

On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
WOUB

What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
