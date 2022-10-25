ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

By Madison Moore
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central New York.

That included conversations on traffic patterns, property, environmental impact, taxes, and workforce development.

April Arnzen, the Chief People Officer for Micon was at the meeting and discussed the company’s dedication to bolstering a local and diverse workforce through partnerships with local universities and colleges and even local school districts.

“We deploy programs into the K-12 education and community partnering with the local education leaders to develop these programs, provide these investments,” Arnzen said.

She added that Micron will also have an apprenticeship program and other training opportunities that will work with underrepresented communities to break down barriers ensuring everyone has the chance to work at Micron.

Arnzen detailed the company’s robust compensation package which includes onsite childcare centers, healthcare centers, and fitness centers.

County Executive McMahon said Micron’s investment includes a $500 Million Community Benefits Agreement. When asked for additional information about this agreement, McMahon said more details would be discussed on Thursday when President Biden comes to town.

