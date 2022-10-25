ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt., NY school districts awarded funding for ‘clean’ school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “clean” school buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the federal program.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data

Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro's ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day

For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses

BRISTOL, VT
vermontbiz.com

Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents

Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

People are rolling up to this years Wheels for Warmth

Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton’s former town hall. N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter. Updated: 3 hours ago. Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VSP share tips for dealing with wrong-way drivers

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The Big E brings in big crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - For the Big E this year, put the “e” in exceptional. Vermont agriculture officials say the 17-day fair was a success, with the most popular day being Vermont Day. There were 23 Vermont vendors inside the Vermont building to share what the state...
VERMONT STATE

Community Policy