Woman Painting Nails On Flight Divides Internet, Halloween Traditions Around The World, A Look At AA’s New Admirals’s Club Lounges & More- Travel News!

Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
How I help travelers on a tight budget take fabulous trips with butler service and spas with waterfalls
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Laura Smith, a travel agent based in North Carolina. It has been edited for length and clarity. Being a travel agent is part of my destiny. I grew up in inner-city New Orleans, where my siblings and I did not realize that we were impoverished until later. Our parents never told us how hard it was, and I never knew my mom's struggle, even when she became a single mom raising five children on her own while she worked as a nurse.
An airport will temporarily stop new members from joining a $618 VIP service that let people skip lines, due to a surge in popularity
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport said its VIP service will only be available for regular guests "in the coming period," as it works to expand its staff.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
IHG $28 nights in Crete, Greece this winter
One of the intriguing hotel deals I found when researching a trip itinerary for winter travel in Europe is Cressa Suites, a Mr. and Mrs. Smith brand hotel in Rethymno, Crete available for 5,625 points per night with a 4th night free rate through Chase IHG credit card. The rate is 7,500 points per night otherwise.
American Airlines says au revoir to first-class seating on international flights
American Airlines is eliminating first-class tickets on international flights, saying the carrier isn't selling enough of the pricey seats. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," Vasu Raja, chief commercial officer, said in announcing the company's third-quarter earnings on Thursday.
nickalive.net
KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS RECEIVES 13 TRAVEL WEEKLY MAGELLAN AWARDS
Celebrated categories include Overall All-Inclusive Resort, Overall Family Resort, Luxury Five-Star Presidential Suite, Upscale Four-Star Restaurant Design and more. MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2022 -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Grupo Lomas, has received 13 prestigious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, including eight Gold Awards and five Silver Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honors the best in travel and salutes the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.
tripsavvy.com
There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast
This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
Narcity
Sunwing Added A New Charge For Travellers & You Now Have To Pay For Carry-On Luggage
Sunwing has introduced a new fee for travellers looking to bring luggage onto flights in order to "better serve" customers. The Canadian airline announced changes to its services that came into effect on October 24, 2022, including a new fee for passengers looking to bring carry-on luggage into the flight cabin.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
Grab: The Rideshare App in Singapore And Thailand
Grab is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. It used to be that I would land in a new country and haggle with the taxi drivers until I received a good rate for the hotel (see Sharm el-Sheikh Taxi: For 40, I Bring You Camel, Tomorrow). Now, I spend the extra time trying to figure out which rideshare app works in the country that I am visiting. In Singapore, the app was Grab. I downloaded it and went through the hassle of setting up an account. When I went to add my credit card, it said that it was not an acceptable form of payment. I tried another and another before I gave up, convinced that Grab doesn’t take American cards.
BBC
Heathrow passenger limit may return for Christmas
Heathrow Airport could impose a cap on passenger numbers at busy times around Christmas, bosses have said. A 100,000 daily cap imposed over the summer due to staff shortages will be lifted at the end of October. But Heathrow warned it could return "if needed" to avoid flight cancellations in...
BoardingArea
