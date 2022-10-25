Woman Painting Nails On Flight Divides Internet, Halloween Traditions Around The World, A Look At AA’s New Admirals’s Club Lounges & More- Travel News!

Grab is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. It used to be that I would land in a new country and haggle with the taxi drivers until I received a good rate for the hotel (see Sharm el-Sheikh Taxi: For 40, I Bring You Camel, Tomorrow). Now, I spend the extra time trying to figure out which rideshare app works in the country that I am visiting. In Singapore, the app was Grab. I downloaded it and went through the hassle of setting up an account. When I went to add my credit card, it said that it was not an acceptable form of payment. I tried another and another before I gave up, convinced that Grab doesn’t take American cards.

