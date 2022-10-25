James Corden has walked back his apology to the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar over claims he was abusive towards the venue’s staff. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” said The Late Late Show host in an interview with The New York Times. “So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO