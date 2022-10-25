ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

KOCO

Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
SEMINOLE, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
News On 6

OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Accused Of Being Passed Out Drunk While Baby Wandered Toward Road

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man accused of being so intoxicated that he passed out while his young child crawled toward a busy road, prompting a bystander to intervene. At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest 5th Street and North Walker Avenue after someone called about 41-year-old Cotcha Walker being passed out drunk on a bus station bench, according to the police report. The caller said Walker's very young son was crawling toward Northwest 5th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police: Threat against Norman North High School not credible

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Charges are pending against people who made threats against Norman North High School, the Norman Police Department announced on Tuesday. Police said they received information during a school assembly at Norman North High School on Friday about a possible threat of violence on the campus.
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
news9.com

2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK

