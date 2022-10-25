Read full article on original website
KOCO
Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
Tecumseh PD: Man arrested on drug charges now accused in string of burglaries, rapes after victims ID suspect
KOCO
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
One in custody following Seminole County murder
Authorities in Seminole County say one person is in custody following a murder in a small town.
Suspect Arrested Following Attempted Robbery At SW OKC Auto Shop
A suspect has been arrested after they attempted to rob an auto shop earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. On Oct. 7 at around 9:41 p.m., the suspect, Jerry Milburn, made contact with an employee at O'Reilly's Auto Parts near South May Avenue and the West Interstate 240 Service Road.
One dead after shooting on school property in Seminole County, suspect in custody
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
KOCO
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
Man Accused Of Being Passed Out Drunk While Baby Wandered Toward Road
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man accused of being so intoxicated that he passed out while his young child crawled toward a busy road, prompting a bystander to intervene. At about 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Northwest 5th Street and North Walker Avenue after someone called about 41-year-old Cotcha Walker being passed out drunk on a bus station bench, according to the police report. The caller said Walker's very young son was crawling toward Northwest 5th Street.
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
okcfox.com
Norman police: Threat against Norman North High School not credible
Two suspects arrested in deadly OKC motel shooting
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
Court Filings Show String Of Gang Connected Violent Crime
A new court filing links a string of violent crimes that include three metro murders. In the documents Oklahoma City Police detailed years of bloodshed sparked by feuding rival gangs. According to the filings almost all of the defendants, suspects, and victims involved in the crimes are gang affiliated. A...
Sobriety checkpoint planned for Oklahoma County
If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.
news9.com
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified
okcfox.com
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
