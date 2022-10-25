Ajax vs Liverpool recap: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott each scored a goal during a 10-minute rout by the Reds, as they won 3-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Liverpool, who didn’t register their first shot of the game until the 26th minute, roared to life right on the half-hour mark, with Salah’s opener coming in the 42nd minute, following by Nunez in the 49th and Elliott in the 52nd. It was a sensational, classic Liverpool domination that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to carry over to the Premier League, where the Reds have won just two of their last six games (2W-2D-2L) as they sit 8th (16 points from 11 games), five points behind 4th-place Newcastle.

18 HOURS AGO