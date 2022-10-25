Read full article on original website
Team Liquid has won a TI before, but this roster has only one former champion – Matumbaman. Having won the Aegis before, Matumbaman will try to get his old buddy, Zai, to finally get an Aegis this year once and for all. But regardless of the results, Matu has revealed that he plans to retire after The International 2022. During the media scrum with Team Liquid prior to the Grand Finals of The International 2022, we had the opportunity to know more about Matu’s motivations.
The best teams from around the world gather at Dota 2’s The International to test their mettle. In addition to their mechanical skills, players are also required to have a decent understanding of the game’s current meta-game so they can have an edge over their competitors right from the drafting phase.
AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam coach Alfred Schreuder wants his players to rely on their self-belief so that they can overcome Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday and keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.
Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Liverpool looked to have recovered over an eight day stretch that saw them hammer Ranges 7-1 in the Champions League, battle to a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City, and then manage a 1-0 win over West Ham. Then things took...
WWE is a wrestling promotion that is all about making legendary characters and big moments. They will always utilize the greats of yesteryear for the sake of nostalgia and ratings pops, and are always looking for key moments to add to the highlight reel for years to come. Sami Zayn, in particular, seems to understand the importance of doing things that people will remember, and has always tries to make the most out of what he’s given.
Ajax vs Liverpool recap: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott each scored a goal during a 10-minute rout by the Reds, as they won 3-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Liverpool, who didn’t register their first shot of the game until the 26th minute, roared to life right on the half-hour mark, with Salah’s opener coming in the 42nd minute, following by Nunez in the 49th and Elliott in the 52nd. It was a sensational, classic Liverpool domination that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to carry over to the Premier League, where the Reds have won just two of their last six games (2W-2D-2L) as they sit 8th (16 points from 11 games), five points behind 4th-place Newcastle.
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is a bona fide superstar. He already was one even before he played his first minute in the NBA, but the fact that he’s been so good so early on has only catapulted his fame to a whole new level. At this point, the 19-year-old has gotten used to life […] The post ‘I felt like a zoo animal’: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero pulls curtain on downside of Duke experience appeared first on ClutchPoints.
