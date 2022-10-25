Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville police ask for help finding missing teen last seen at Greenville County high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old. Police said Makayla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest High School. Sweeney has brown hair, which is dyed red/burgundy. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies need public’s help to find suspect that vandalized NC church
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information after a church was vandalized Tuesday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a suspect for breaking and entering into Halls Chapel Baptist Church and vandalized the property on October 25.
Missing Rutherford Co. teen found safe
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
Jasmine Road hosted its annual Rooted in Love luncheon to raise money for survivors of human trafficking. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off next weekend.
Police search for vehicle involved in Asheville hit-and-run
Police in Asheville are looking for a pickup truck they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that put a pedestrian in the hospital on October 15.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Reward offered for information, suspect after vandalism of NC church
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says a reward is being offered for the arrest of a suspect after a church was vandalized Tuesday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a suspect for breaking and entering into Halls Chapel Baptist...
Cherokee Co. escaped inmate captured in NC
An inmate that escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center was captured Wednesday morning in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s office attempting to locate missing juvenile from Asheville area
Press release from Buncombe County Sherriff’s office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Nathaniel Vance is age 15, a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last...
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s said two missing teens last seen on Sunday evening were found safe. According to police, the two teens were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
Man accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
