Dallas, TX

NHL

Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog

Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
NHL

Stars recall forward Matej Blumel from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned forward Jacob Peterson to Texas. Blumel, who made his North American professional debut...
DALLAS, TX
WITN

Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1

By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON (AP) - Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Matt Shott to be Remembered with Banner in all Arizona Hockey Rinks

Coyotes unveil Shott's No. 94 Banner in ceremony at Ice Den Chandler on Monday. The same phrase was consistently repeated throughout the Ice Den Chandler on Monday evening: Matt Shott is Arizona Hockey. Shott, the Arizona Coyotes' Vice President of Hockey Development, tragically passed away in December 2021 following a...
ARIZONA STATE

