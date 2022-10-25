ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

ksl.com

Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers

PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Husband, father of 4, killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY, Utah — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 41, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Holladay teen with autism located

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has autism and is at the mental level of a 6-year-old. According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Devin Meadows, who goes by DJ, is missing from the area of Spring Lane in Holladay.
HOLLADAY, UT
KSLTV

One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

1 killed, 1 in custody in Sandy shooting after possible road rage incident

SANDY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting that happened near Interstate 15 after a possible road rage incident, according to the Sandy Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened at 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Road rage isn’t anything that is...
SANDY, UT
svinews.com

Missing Utah woman found dead in southwest Wyoming

An elderly woman missing out of Millcreek, Utah has been found dead in southwest, Wyoming. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said that Victoria Acoba, 78, was found dead Monday morning on State Route 30 between Kemmerer and Granger. Officials said Acoba began walking after her car ran out of gas, but she didn’t survive in the 20-degree weather brought by weekend storms. Her body was found about a 1/4 mile from her vehicle.
MILLCREEK, UT
midutahradio.com

Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash

(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
LEHI, UT

