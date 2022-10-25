The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Moda Center, falling 119-98 to the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as all five Heat (2-3) starters reached double figures in scoring. The Heat shot 51% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, having their way with a Blazers defense that surrendered its most points this season.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO