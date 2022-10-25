ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ESPN

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors Against the Phoenix Suns Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Miami Heat 119, Portland Trail Blazers 98: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Moda Center, falling 119-98 to the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as all five Heat (2-3) starters reached double figures in scoring. The Heat shot 51% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, having their way with a Blazers defense that surrendered its most points this season.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clippers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the LA Clippers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (1-3) and the Clippers (2-2) will play their second game in three days. This will be a quick rematch from Tuesday’s game, which saw the Thunder collect their first win of the season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic pours in 31 as Nuggets keep Lakers winless

Nikola Jokic compiled 31 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals as the host Denver Nuggets pulled away for a 110-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Bruce Brown scored 18 points, Jamal Murray scored 13 points and Jeff Green scored 10 for the Nuggets (3-2)....
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

