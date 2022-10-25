ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

easternpafootball.com

Open Dates: Owen J. Roberts HS (District 1 – Class 6A)

Owen J. Roberts High School is seeking a game on September 1st of the next year 2023. This is the week 1 game, but it is game 2. We are a small 6A that loses 14 seniors to graduation. Any questions or interests please contact HFC Rich Kolka at richkolka@gmail.com.
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
morethanthecurve.com

The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill

The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Bristol Times

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners

There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise

READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
READING, PA
WGAL

Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
LANCASTER, PA
montcopa.org

Swamp Pike Bridge in New Hanover Township Reopens Ahead of Schedule

NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County Roads and Bridges Department announced today that the Swamp Pike Bridge in New Hanover Township has reopened approximately one month ahead of schedule. The original bridge located at the New Hanover Square Road end of Swamp Pike was demolished and re-constructed using the latest...
MONTGOMERY, PA
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

