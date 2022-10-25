PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO