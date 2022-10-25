Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
easternpafootball.com
Open Dates: Owen J. Roberts HS (District 1 – Class 6A)
Owen J. Roberts High School is seeking a game on September 1st of the next year 2023. This is the week 1 game, but it is game 2. We are a small 6A that loses 14 seniors to graduation. Any questions or interests please contact HFC Rich Kolka at richkolka@gmail.com.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Mercury
7 Chester County school districts to share grant for structured literacy and science of reading program
State Sen. Katie Muth on Monday joined elected officials, school administrators, teachers, and advocates to announce a $3 million grant to create a structured literacy and Science of Reading pilot program that will be available to seven school districts in Chester County. The grant, funded through Pennsylvania’s allocation of American...
morethanthecurve.com
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners
There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise
READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
WGAL
Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
Mercury
West Chester’s Grace Slear helping to bring ‘The Tattooed Lady’ to the stage
There’s a brand-new rock musical hitting the stage at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia with an interesting story and a featuring West Chester native Grace Slear in the ensamble cast. ‘The Tattooed Lady’ is a new musical highlighting one of sideshow’s biggest stars, the fictional Ida Gibson, in...
montcopa.org
Swamp Pike Bridge in New Hanover Township Reopens Ahead of Schedule
NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County Roads and Bridges Department announced today that the Swamp Pike Bridge in New Hanover Township has reopened approximately one month ahead of schedule. The original bridge located at the New Hanover Square Road end of Swamp Pike was demolished and re-constructed using the latest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
FOX43.com
Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series
PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series. Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs. A few hours after the...
montco.today
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
